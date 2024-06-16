Trump: ‘HAPPY FATHER’S DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE RADICAL LEFT DEGENERATES’

Former President Donald Trump has issued an epic post wishing everyone a Happy Father’s Day — “including the radical left degenerates.”

Trump posted the all-caps message to Truth Social on Sunday afternoon.

The post began, “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE RADICAL LEFT DEGENERATES THAT ARE RAPIDLY BRINGING THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INTO THIRD WORLD NATION STATUS WITH THEIR MANY ATTEMPTS AT TRYING TO INFLUENCE OUR SACRED COURT SYSTEM INTO BREAKING TO THEIR VERY SICK AND DANGEROUS WILL.”

“WE NEED STRENGTH AND LOYALTY TO OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS WONDERFUL CONSTITUTION. EVERYTHING WILL BE ON FULL DISPLAY COME NOVEMBER 5TH, 2024 – THE MOST IMPORTANT DAY IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY.”

“MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump concluded.

Trump’s holiday posts have become an iconic tradition.

Last May, Trump wished a happy Mother’s Day “to all, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country.”