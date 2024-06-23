Trump Blows Biden’s Fundraising Out of the Water, Wallops Octogenarian by 66%

For the tyrannical administration of President Joe Biden and his diabolical establishment enablers, things have not gone to plan.

Following the May 30 sham conviction of former President Donald Trump in a trial orchestrated by Democrats, prosecuted by a former high official in Biden’s Justice Department and driven by political motivations that neither the octogenarian president nor his surrogates bothered to hide, the establishment conspirators expected that by mindlessly chanting “convicted felon” at each mention of Trump’s name, they would persuade Americans to finally abandon the former president.

Instead, Americans propelled Trump to a May fundraising haul that dwarfed Biden’s by 65.8 percent.

According to CNBC, the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their allies raised a combined $85 million in May.

By contrast, the Trump campaign, its allies and the Republican National Committee took in $141 million last month, according to the report.

Remarkably, the Trump campaign said it raised nearly $53 million in the 24 hours following the former president’s New York conviction on charges of falsifying business records.

The establishment’s sham trial, therefore, had the ironic effect of bolstering the presumptive GOP nominee’s resources.

But the verdict alone did not account for Trump’s spectacular May. In fact, even without that $53 million surge, the former president and his allies would have outraised Biden and his allies by $3 million.

That sounds even more impressive in light of the fact that May’s haul gave Biden his second-best fundraising month this cycle.

In terms of cash on hand, Trump’s campaign has lagged far behind the president’s for much of this year. But the infusion of cash last month followed an April fundraising performance that also saw the former president outraise his rival $76 million to $51 million, thereby closing the cash gap.

According to The Washington Post, those results could “dramatically reshape the presidential race.”

To date, for instance, the Biden campaign has managed to “significantly outspend Trump’s effort on the airwaves.”

That effort from the president and his allies has included more than $65 million in television ads.

By contrast, the Trump campaign, as of Thursday, “had not aired a single general-election ad on television,” the Post reported.

Anecdotal evidence from here in western Pennsylvania supports those figures. Whereas the Biden campaign — true to the president’s totalitarian nature — has run attack ads using the “bloodbath” hoax and other figments of liberals’ imaginations, the Trump campaign has yet to answer.

Happily, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, for the last few months, Trump has maintained a consistent lead of 1 to 4 percentage points in the Keystone State.

In any event, the Biden campaign’s lies will no longer go unanswered.

According to the Post, the Trump-allied super PAC MAGA Inc. intends to flood the airwaves with $100 million worth of ads through Labor Day.

Ironically, Biden and the establishment have their Soviet-style tactics to thank for that. One day after Trump’s conviction, transportation executive Timothy Mellon gave MAGA Inc. a gargantuan $50 million donation.

The Post did not indicate what kind of ads the super PAC intends to air. But milquetoast voice-overs blaming Biden (correctly) for inflation and promising garden-variety tax cuts will not justify the expenditure.

Trump is too smart for that anyway. Post-conviction, he has a story that will allow him to empathize with other victims of injustice, including the millions who have suffered due to Bidenomics, the president’s lax border policies, deep-state oppression and establishment warmongering.

They never expected it to go this way.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.