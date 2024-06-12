Trump BLASTS Hunter Biden CONVICTION in Response You Won’t BELIEVE | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1:  Trump’s Campaign Releases Statement on Hunter Biden Conviction

ARTICLE 2: Joe Biden Releases Statement After Son Hunter Found Guilty of All Three Gun Felonies

ARTICLE 3:  Popular 40-Year-Old YouTube Star Dies in an “Unfortunate Accident”

ARTICLE 4:  Joe Biden Falls Apart at Juneteenth Event: “She Know Long! She Knew Suhlongasuhijeruhhnied, Our Freedom Can Never Be Secured!” (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 5:  Library That Fired Republican Makes Stunning Admission

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.