Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: Trump’s Campaign Releases Statement on Hunter Biden Conviction

ARTICLE 2: Joe Biden Releases Statement After Son Hunter Found Guilty of All Three Gun Felonies

ARTICLE 3: Popular 40-Year-Old YouTube Star Dies in an “Unfortunate Accident”

ARTICLE 4: Joe Biden Falls Apart at Juneteenth Event: “She Know Long! She Knew Suhlongasuhijeruhhnied, Our Freedom Can Never Be Secured!” (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 5: Library That Fired Republican Makes Stunning Admission

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.