Trump Blasts Biden for Hiring 88,000 IRS Agents to Target Middle Class and Hardworking Americans

At a high-energy rally in Las Vegas on Sunday, President Donald Trump introduced a bold initiative aimed directly at service workers—promising to abolish all taxes on tips should he return to the White House.

“This is the first time I’ve said this,” Trump announced, “and for those hotel workers and people that get tips, you’re going to be very happy. When I get back into office, we are going to eliminate taxes on tips. We’re going to do that right away, first thing in office.”

Trump portrayed his proposal as a necessary relief for service industry workers who heavily rely on tips to supplement their income.

“You do a great job of service; you take care of people,” he continued. “And I think it’s something that really is deserved.”

“So those people that have jobs in restaurants, whatever the job may be, a tipping job, we’re not going after for taxes anymore. This will be ended,” he announced.

Trump’s approach starkly contrasts with the current administration’s policies, which he argues place undue financial strain on service workers.

In a fiery post on Truth Social, Trump slammed Biden for increasing the taxation burden on tips and for the controversial hiring of 88,000 IRS agents—a move that targets these hardworking Americans unfairly.

"I am the only Candidate who has ever called for delivering relief to our wonderful Service Workers by NOT TAXING THEIR TIPS," Trump wrote. "It was my idea that Tips should not be taxed, and only I will GET IT DONE - And do it IMMEDIATELY upon my return to the White House."

"Crooked Joe Biden has taken the totally opposite approach, trying to TAX more and more of their Tips, even hiring 88,000 IRS Agents to collect! In fact, Crooked Joe substantially increased the Reporting Requirements for Workers (2023!), and would go still further if I wasn’t here to watch."

"Biden could never, and will never, get done what I’ve proposed - Just like he never got Student Loan Forgiveness done. With Biden, it’s ALL TALK, AND NO ACTION. Hopefully Rank and File Union Members, Union Leadership itself, and Workers all over the Country, both Union and Non-Union, will support Donald J. Trump, because I’m NO TALK AND ALL ACTION! TRUMP KEEPS HIS PROMISES, AND STANDS WITH OUR GREAT WORKERS. PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT!" he wrote.

Last year, under Kevin McCarthy, the House of Representatives voted 221-210 to repeal funding for 87,000 IRS agents.

However, only 1,740 of the 87,000 IRS agents were removed.

“Of the $80 billion Democrats appropriated to the IRS over ten years, the “deal” rescinds $1.9 billion. You read that right. That’s the kind of “get” that’s so good McCarthy agreed to increase the debt ceiling $4 trillion,” said Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC).

“Kevin says we can fight again NEXT year to rescind another year of the IRS $80 billion … but he simultaneously prevented that “fight” by agreeing to suspend the debt ceiling for TWO years. So there will be 85,260 more IRS agents rather than 87,000 to eat you alive. Big win.,” he added.

The Gateway Pundit reported last month that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is threatening to come after individuals or organizations who question Joe Biden or the federal government’s “ability to govern,” it has confirmed.

According to a report from independent journalist Ken Klippenstein, the IRS is planning to expand its investigative interests to those who threaten the federal government’s “ability to govern” or present a “threat to the public safety or national security interests of the United States.”

The IRS demanded a further $20 billion from Congress to further expand its operations.

According to IRS Commissioner, Daniel Werfel, the agency needs the money in order to fund technology upgrades and improve its customer service. He also confirmed plans to hire a further 14,000 employees over the next few years, with an estimated workforce of 102,500 by 2029.