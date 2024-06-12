Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas Blocked from Olympics After Losing Legal Challenge

Transgender (bio male) swimmer Lia Thomas will not be able to compete in the Olympics after he lost a legal challenge to the World Aquatics’ trans policy.

Fox News reported:

Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer who created controversy during the 2022 season with a win at the NCAA championships, lost a legal battle over rules that prevented trans swimmers who have been through male puberty from competing in elite women’s events.

The Court for Arbitration of Sport dismissed Thomas’ request for arbitration with World Aquatics, according to a ruling released Wednesday. The governing body in swimming made its ruling in 2022, which essentially banned transgender swimmers from competing in female events. World Aquatics also created an “open” category for transgender athletes.

Thomas asked the Switzerland-based court to overturn the rules, saying they were invalid, unlawful and discriminatory.

“The panel concludes that she lacks standing to challenge the policy and the operational requirements in the framework of the present proceeding,” the court said in a ruling.

The three-judge panel said USA Swimming had no authority to “to modify such scope of application” of its rules.

Lia Thomas, a transgender UPenn swimmer who competed for two full seasons as a man before ‘transitioning’ into a female, shattered women’s records in Akron, Ohio in 2021.

Thomas also finished one of the races 38 seconds ahead of the woman who finished in second place.

Here’s Thomas before he ‘transitioned’ into a woman so he could beat the crap out of women in swim meets:

Thanks for sharing!
