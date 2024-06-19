Transgender Suspect At-Large Following Double Homicide — Perpetrator Considered “Armed and Dangerous”

Two individuals were tragically shot to death at their residence on Tuesday evening. The suspect, a transgender, is still at large and is considered “armed and dangerous.”

According to a press release and Facebook post from the Washington City Police Department, the suspect has been identified as Collin Troy Bailey, a transgender male transitioning to female, who goes by the name Mia Bailey.

Bailey is described as white, 5’10” tall, weighing 130 lbs., with brown hair. He is known to frequently change his appearance by wearing wigs and altering his hairstyles. Bailey was last seen fleeing the area in a yellow 2014 Kia Soul, license plate U069GF.

Details surrounding the motive and the identities of the victims remain under wraps, as the investigation continues.

In the press release, the Washington City Police Department said:

“On 6/18/2024, at approximately 7:00 PM, we were informed of a shots fired incident at 1039 E Chinook Dr in Washington City by the consolidated dispatch center. Upon arrival and entry into the home, officers located two deceased adults (one female and one male) with apparent gunshot wounds. Despite immediate life-saving efforts from officers on scene, both victims were pronounced dead. No other victims or suspects were found inside the home. Our initial investigation has led us to identify a single suspect — Collin Troy Bailey. Collin is a transgender male transitioning to female and currently goes by the name of Mia Bailey. Mia was seen leaving the area in a yellow 2014 Kia Soul with Utah License Plate LO65GF. Mia’s current whereabouts are unknown and she is considered armed and dangerous. We urge citizens not to approach Mia or the vehicle if located but to contact your local 911 authority or the Washington City Police Department at 435-986-1554 with that information. Currently, there are no threats to the general public. However, it is believed Mia could still be in the Washington County area. Our department sends our heartfelt condolences to the victims’ family in this horrific tragedy. We also want to express our gratitude to all those who assisted with this incident, including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St George City Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington County Attorney’s Office, and local citizens on scene. This case is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.”

