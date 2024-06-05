Transgender Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Neighbor



35-year-old John “Joan” Eikens

Another transgender has committed murder.

35-year-old John “Joan” Eikens was arrested for fatally shooting his neighbor.

John Eikens shot and killed a 56-year-old man on Monday night at the 1700 block of South 8th St. West.

“Shortly after 11:00 PM, SWAT successfully took the Eikens into custody without further incident. Eikens is currently held at the Missoula County Detention Facility on charges of deliberate homicide, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting arrest,” Missoula Police Department said.

KPAX reported:

A person is being held on a pending charge of deliberate homicide after a man was shot to death on Monday, June 3, in Missoula.

MPD reports officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of 8th Street West just after 7:30 p.m. on reports that a person had been shot.

Officers arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving measures on a 56-year-old man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported that the 35-year-old suspect, John “Joan” Eikens, returned home with a gun and barricaded themself inside.

The SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene and negotiators made several attempts to contact Eikens over several hours but were unsuccessful.