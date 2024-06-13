Transcript of Special Counsel Hur Interview with Biden Ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer Released – Biden Stolen Classified Docs Scandal MUCH WORSE Than We Thought

A heavily redacted transcript of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with Joe Biden’s ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer was released.

Biden’s stolen classified documents scandal is way worse than we thought.

Mark Zwonitzer told the special counsel’s office that Joe Biden knowingly shared highly classified information with him and took him to his Wilmington garage where classified materials were stored in boxes.

Biden’s ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer admitted he deleted the audio recordings of Biden interviews after Hur was appointed SC. Hur’s team still found them.

Zwonitzer testified about how Joe Biden KNEW he wasn’t supposed to have the classified material in such an unsecure setting and needed to be “careful” in discussing classified material with Zwonitzer, who did not have a security clearance.

Zwonitzer told investigators that Joe Biden took him into his garage at his Wilmington home to see his Corvette.

This is where Joe Biden stored highly classified materials in dilapidated boxes!

Zwonitzer told investigators that Biden read frequently from his personal diary and journals in their interviews for the memoir.

Biden told Zwonitzer he had just found a classified document downstairs in his home!

Biden’s DOJ REDACTED Zwonitzer’s answer when asked if he has ever dealt with classified material!

Robert Hur in February released a 345-page report on his investigation of the stolen classified documents.

Robert Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

Biden was not charged even though he willfully retained SCIF-designated classified documents and shared material with his ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer.

According to Robert Hur, In 2017, Joe Biden read aloud classified passages about meetings in the Situation Room to his ghostwriter “verbatim on at least three occasions” – and Biden still wasn’t charged.

Joe Biden’s ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer deleted digital audio files of recordings of his conversations with Biden after learning about Special Counsel Robert Hur’s appointment.

According to Hur’s report, Zwonitzer deleted the files before he received a subpoena.

Technicians were able to recover the deleted recordings but Zwonitzer was not charged for deleting the files.

According to the report, portions of three of Zwonitzer’s recovered audio files appeared to be missing and a fourth file appeared to have portions overwritten with a separate recording.

“Zwonitzer stated that at some point he deleted the audio files subfolder from his laptop and external hard drive. No relevant deleted files were recovered from the laptop. Deleted audio files were recovered from a subfolder on the external hard drive labeled “Audio.” Based on the available evidence from the forensic review, we assess that all deleted audio files were recovered from that subfolder. For three of the recovered files, portions of the audio appeared to be missing, and a fourth file appeared to have portions overwritten with a separate recording. These results are possible when forensic tools are used to recover deleted files. For each of these four incomplete or overwritten files, Zwonitzer produced his corresponding transcripts to investigators. These notes summarized the content of the conversations, two of which were with Mr. Biden and two of which were with Beau Biden’s doctor,” the report read.