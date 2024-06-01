‘THIS IS LONDON, NOT LONDONISTAN’: Tommy Robinson Leads Huge Patriotic Rally in Central London to Oppose Mass Immigration

A massive rally took place across central London on Saturday as patriotic Brits voiced their opposition to the mass immigration that has destroyed their beautiful city.

The rally was attended by journalist Andy Ngo, who estimated that between 15,000 and 20,000 people attended in what the liberal media dubbed a “far-right” gathering.

A woman who attended the Tommy Robinson rally in London shows me her “Make England Great Again” hat along with a shirt showing a mugshot of Trump & the text: “Never surrender.” The rally was attended by an estimated 15-20k. The event is called far-right.pic.twitter.com/yOXrxgSnM3 — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) June 1, 2024

Ngo noted that the rally was attended by English people rather than foreigners, underlining how the native British people are opposed to the mass immigration being forced upon them by globalist elites.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many English people in London before. pic.twitter.com/nr3evDrDKn — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) June 1, 2024

At one point, protesters chanted in support of President Trump following his sham conviction by the Biden regime on charges of falsifying business documents.

Breaking: Chants of “Trump, Trump” break out in front of Big Ben at the Tommy Robinson rally in London. pic.twitter.com/E4P1SNKLUl — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) June 1, 2024

Tommy Robinson himself took to the X platform to make clear his “message to the world” that London should remain British rather than becoming an Islamic city.

Our message to the world today pic.twitter.com/1Ir0TW1whT — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 1, 2024

Other journalists and British patriots took to social media to express their support for the rally.

CONGRATULATIONS TOMMY

Tommy Robinson’s call to march to parliament was met positively. Tens of thousands honored his call which can also be seen as a counter-reaction to far-left pro-Hamas marches London has seen since October 7.

Any Tommy Robinsons in other European cities? pic.twitter.com/4VlimE8HOP — Harry Theocharous (@TheocharousH) June 1, 2024

TOMMY ROBINSON IS BACK!!! Tens of thousands rallying right now, taking London back from the Jihadists who have occupied and terrorised the city for the last 8 months pic.twitter.com/vEAkedteg8 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) June 1, 2024

It is so refreshing to see British flags waving in London after 7 months of Palestine, Hamas and Hezbollah flag. British Patriots march with Tommy Robinson to uphold British values. pic.twitter.com/bm4NQlvD5O — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) June 1, 2024

Antifa thugs and other counter protesters also turned up at the rally, although they failed to disrupt it in any meaningful way.

About 50 counter protesters turned up today from @AntiRacismDay @hopenothate against @TRobinsonNewEra. Lots of people have asked how effective they were. This picture sums it up nicely… pic.twitter.com/uori5XvxvB — Voice Of Wales (@VoWalesOfficial) June 1, 2024

Just about to catch my train back to lovely Lincolnshire. The Tommy Robinson rally went well, and even though there was an obvious Antifa presence, there was zero trouble. If any kicks off now, it’s an orchestrated attempt to smear the right. As per usual pic.twitter.com/XptQghyx58 — Princess Pigtails aka Pugtails (@TexanGhost) June 1, 2024

‘Anti-hate’ activists from the Stand Up To Racism movement call for British journalist Tommy Robinson to be assaulted. “Get a milkshake in your face.” The small group are holding a counter-demonstration to @TRobinsonNewEra’s patriotic rally taking place in Westminster. pic.twitter.com/FQJItwC7hM — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 1, 2024

Conservatives and patriots are waking up across America, Europe, and all around the world.