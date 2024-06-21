Texas Teen Arrested In Deadly Juneteeth Mass Shooting

Two people were killed, and fourteen were injured in the Juneteenth festival shooting, per police reports by the Round Rock Police Department.

Ricky Thompson III, 17, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with aggravated assault. According to the investigation, he was taken into custody at 7:30 a.m. during a fugitive task force operation in Pflugerville, Texas. According to court records, he is facing another charge.

Police say Thompson was the person they were looking for in the white hoodie. “This case is still ongoing, We have a lot of work to do. We know Ricky Thompson was not the only shooter at this event. We are still looking for other suspects,” said Chief Allen Banks. “Please understand we have a lot of evidence and casework to do to make sure we are getting the justice for these families that they deserve,” he said. Manor ISD confirmed Thompson was a student in the district. The district is offering counseling and support services for those needing assistance processing the event.

According to police, Thompson was not the only gunman involved.

“This isn’t a victory lap by any means. We got a lot of work to do, and I don’t think anybody’s joyful. I can tell you, the detectives aren’t in there high-fiving and chest bumping each other. This is a sad occasion. We’ve got a 17-year-old. A 17-year-old that’s in custody right now for pulling out a gun at what should have been an absolutely amazing event, which was an amazing event until this occurred,” said Chief Allen.

Two people, 33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair from Manor and 54-year-old Ara Duke from Pflugerville, died in the shooting. Fourteen others between the ages of 10 and 62 were injured and taken to the hospital. As of June 16, most of those injured had been released and those still hospitalized were in stable condition, according to Round Rock police.

Governor Greg Abbott’s Public Safety Office is offering a reward for information about the shooting at Old Settlers Park on June 15.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of those involved in the shooting.