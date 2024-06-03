Texas Representative Sheila Jackson Lee is the Latest House Democrat to be Diagnosed with Cancer

U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a long-serving Democrat from Texas, has publicly announced her diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, sparking concerns over her ability to perform in Congress.

At 74, Jackson Lee has represented Texas’ 18th congressional district for three decades. She previously ran for mayor of Houston but was crushed in the runoff election.

In a statement released to the public, Jackson Lee wrote:

“My adult life has been defined by my faith in God, my love for humanity and my commitment to public service. As a member of Congress, I’ve been honored to be one of the leaders in the fight for justice and equality for all; especially the disadvantaged and the dispossessed. Today, my fight is more personal, but I will approach it with the same faith and the same courage. “My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year. “I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease. The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me. “To the constituents of the 18th Congressional District: Serving as your representative in Congress for 30 years is one of my greatest honors. Your hopes and aspirations inspire my efforts on behalf of our community every day. As I pursue my treatments, it is likely that I will be occasionally absent from Congress, but rest assured my office will continue to deliver the vital constituent services that you deserve and expect. “I am committed to working with our Congressional Leadership including Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the Speaker of House to serve this nation and be present for votes on legislation that is critical for the prosperity and security of the American people. By God’s grace, I will be back at full strength soon. “Please keep me and my family in your prayers as you have always done. Know that you will remain in mine. As always, God bless you and God bless the United States of America.”

Several Democratic members of the House of Representatives have recently disclosed their cancer diagnoses. Representative Dan Kildee of Michigan has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma last year.

“A few weeks ago, in a routine medical examination, they found a swollen lymph node which turned out to have cancer. Kildee said at the time. “Cancer to a primary source in one of my tonsils.”

“I’m going to have that removed. I’m going to have surgery in a couple of weeks. We’re very fortunate that we caught this early. The doctors say that my prognosis is excellent,” he continued.

Raul Grijalva from Arizona has also announced that he is undergoing treatment for cancer last month.

“A few weeks ago, I sought medical treatment for a persistent cough which was initially diagnosed as pneumonia. After further testing and imaging, my physician discovered that I have cancer,” Grijalva said.

“This diagnosis has been difficult to process, but I am confident in the vigorous course of treatment that my medical team has developed, and I’ve begun my journey to fight this cancer.”

Additionally, Jamie Raskin, a representative from Maryland, has revealed his diagnosis of Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.

“After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer,” Raskin said in a statement last 2022.

The statement continued, “I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment.”

Raskin said that he expects to continue his work during treatment, but will be making an effort to reduce “unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses.”