Tennessee Cop Fired and Facing Charges for Groping Woman in OnlyFans Video While in Uniform and On Duty

A Tennessee police officer has been fired and is now facing charges for touching a woman’s breasts for an OnlyFans skit while in uniform.

The porn site performance was conducted during a fake traffic stop in a warehouse parking lot in late April.

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the former officer, Sean Herman, 33, was charged on Thursday with two counts of felony official misconduct for taking part in the production of an adult video while on duty.

The former Nashville police officer was arrested at his home in Sumner County.

“Chief John Drake fired Herman, 33, on May 9, one day after Specialized Investigations Division detectives discovered the video and identified him as the person in an MNPD uniform, seen in the video from the chest down, who took part in a mock traffic stop in an OnlyFans skit during which he groped the exposed breast of the female driver,” the press release explained.

The department continued, “The investigation found that the video was made on the evening of April 26 in a Madison area warehouse parking lot while Herman was on duty as a patrol officer in the Madison Precinct.”

Herman had worked at the department for three years.

Chief Drake had ordered the investigation to continue after Herman was fired, resulting in his indictment.

Herman’s bond has been set at $3,000.

The porn star, who goes by the name “Jordin” on OnlyFans, told Outkick, “I met the officer a while back in person for a few moments and one day he saw me on my Reddit and reached out about potentially filming a full video at some point in the future. In the meantime I had an idea to do a ‘fake’ traffic stop where I’d flash him to get out of a ticket.”

“The video was only to be used for promo/clickbait on Twitter and other socials to bring eyes to my platform. Obviously we’ve all wondered if flashing cops would get us out of tickets right? Every guy/girl has joked about it, so I thought it’d be funny/playful.”