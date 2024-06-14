Steve Bannon: “I Served My Country on a Navy Ship. I’ll Serve My Country as a Political Prisoner — I’ll Do Whatever It Takes to Win This Revolution” (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson spoke with Steve Bannon, the host of “The War Room” on RAV TV, following his recent prison sentencing.

Bannon was ordered to serve time beginning July 1, 2024, after refusing to testify before Liz Cheney’s sham January 6 Committee.

Bannon committed the exact same act that Attorney General Eric Holder did 11 years earlier. Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison. Unlike Bannon, Holder, a Democrat, faced no prison time for a similar refusal.

Bannon will serve his time from July 1 through October, four months leading up to the US presidential election. This is the latest example of criminal election interference by the Biden regime.

Steve Bannon spoke with Tucker Carlson on Tuesday.

“If you’re wondering whether you’re living in tyranny, ask yourself how many of his political opponents Joe Biden is sending to prison. Steve Bannon is the latest,” Tucker Carlson wrote on X.

The entire transcript from the interview is posted at TuckerCarlson.com.

During the interview, Tucker asked Steve if he was concerned about going to prison.

Here is his response:

Tucker Carlson: “You were prosecuted. Now you’re being persecuted for your politics. But first, a personal question. I just read this morning. You saying you’re fine with it? You’re not afraid. For most people, going to prison is the scariest possible thing that could happen. That’s why it’s a punishment. How do you feel about it? And why are you calm?” Steve Bannon: “I spent in my 20s. I spent, what, almost four years on a Navy destroyer in the North Arabian Sea, Persian Gulf, western Pacific, South China Sea. So in my 20s, I, served my country on a Navy destroyer. In my 70s, I’ll serve my country in a federal prison. It doesn’t make any difference. Won’t change my life one way. I don’t have a big social agenda. “I’m dedicated to this work of saving my country. And if, if I have to be a political prisoner, I’ll be a political prisoner… Remember this. This is a misdemeanor. When we were in the federal courthouse, the guy that ran the federal courthouse said, he said, and I think he’d been there 30 or 40 years. He told one of my guys he had never remembered a misdemeanor ever being prosecuted. He says they’re so backed up with felonies… He said he’s never seen a misdemeanor ever gone to trial.”

On Kevin McCarthy:

Steve Bannon: “Tucker, I think even with the ABC TV producer that came in the January 6th thing kind of flopped because Cassidy Hutchinson couldn’t be, you know, Nancy Pelosi when Jim Banks, the great Jim Banks and Jim Jordan were the two they’re supposed to be on there. And Nancy Pelosi told told McCarthy no. And Kevin, for whatever reason, just agree to that. And that’s why they never had a committee. “You just had you had crying Kinzinger and you had Cheney, who have both been outed from Congress, were the Republicans. Everybody else. There was no ranking member since she saw Jim Banks, his name, who will soon be in the US Senate from Indiana. And Jim Jordan was head of judiciary. She has told him no. And forever for strategic reason. They made they went along with it. So the other challenge I’ve got is the very structure, the committee which the trial judge kind of struggled with. So I believe that has to go to the Supreme Court.”

On his sentencing and serving his country:

Steve Bannon: “But July 1st, Hey, I served my country on a Navy ship, I’ll serve my country as a political prisoner, in a federal prison for a misdemeanor. I don’t bat one eye. I’ll do whatever, whatever it takes to win this revolution, whatever we have to do.”

