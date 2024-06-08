St. Louis Couple Who Displayed Guns at BLM Protesters To Protect Themselves Have Their Records Expunged

by
Patricia McCloskey and husband Mark/ UPI

A judge has cleared the misdemeanor convictions of a St. Louis couple who displayed firearms to protect their home against Black Lives Matter protesters outside their residence in 2020.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey are now seeking the return of their firearms.

In January, the attorneys petitioned for their convictions to be erased. Judge Joseph P. Whyte granted the expungement on Wednesday, noting that the process aims to provide rehabilitated individuals with a fresh start, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The New York Post reports,

Attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey filed a request in January to have the convictions wiped away. Judge Joseph P. Whyte wrote in an order Wednesday that the purpose of an expungement is to give people who have rehabilitated themselves a second chance, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

City prosecutors and police opposed the expungements.

Immediately after the judge’s ruling, Mark McCloskey demanded that the city return the two guns seized as part of his 2021 guilty plea to misdemeanor assault.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson pardoned the couple weeks after the plea.

“It’s time for the city to cough up my guns,” he told the Post-Dispatch.

If it doesn’t, he said, he’ll file a lawsuit.

The McCloskeys maintain that they felt threatened by the protesters who were walking by their home in June of 2020 on their way to the mayor’s house nearby.

The protest stemmed from George Floyd’s controversial passing, which sparked riots and protests all across America.

It was one of hundreds of demonstrations around the country after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The couple also said the group was trespassing on a private street.

McCloskey came out of his home with an AR-15-style rifle, and Patricia displayed a semiautomatic pistol.

 

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Sharika Soal
Sharika Soal is a former entertainment publicist and content creator most well known for her commentary on black culture. She has worked as a publicist for Interscope records, MTV and VH1. She later founded her own PR company called LadySoal PR.

You can email Sharika Soal here, and read more of Sharika Soal's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.