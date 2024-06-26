Speaker Mike Johnson Tells CNN ‘No One Expects That Joe Biden Will be on Cocaine’ During Debate (VIDEO)

Speaker Mike Johnson has insisted that “no one expects that Joe Biden will be on cocaine” during Thursday night’s debate, despite former President Donald Trump’s comments to the contrary.

Trump has requested that Biden take a drug test before Thursday’s debate, even promising to take one himself as well.

During an appearance on The Source on CNN, Johnson was asked by Kaitlan Collins about Trump’s remarks.

“Just knowing you and how you conduct yourself, do you think some of the rhetoric is out of line when people from Trump’s team are suggesting that – and Trump himself – that Biden is going to be on cocaine when he’s on that debate stage Thursday night?” Collins asked.

Johnson said that Trump was just joking and that nobody believes Biden will be on cocaine.

“Look, there’s a lot of things that are said in jest,” Johnson said. “Of course, no one expects that Joe Biden will be on cocaine.”

Johnson also brought up Biden’s performance at the State of the Union.

“He had a lot of energy that night,” Johnson continued. “So, that’s the Joe Biden I expect to see. The question is, can he stay for 90 minutes on that stage and go toe-to-toe with President Trump, who as you know, goes to rallies and talks two hours on end without any break and any notes.”

In a post to Truth Social on Monday, Trump wrote:

“DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN??? I WOULD, ALSO, IMMEDIATELY AGREE TO ONE!!!”

While speaking at a rally in Racine, Wisconsin, last Tuesday, Trump implied that he believes Biden might take cocaine before the debate.

“Joe Biden doesn’t have a clue. Now we’re gonna watch– is anybody gonna watch the debate? He’s gonna be so pumped up, he’s gonna be pumped up. You know all that stuff that was missing about a month ago from the White House? What happened?” Trump said.

“Who left it? Somebody left it. I wonder, let’s see. Somebody left the laptop in an office of a gentleman who was supposed to fix the laptop from hell,” Trump said. “He never picked it up, and somebody didn’t pick up hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine. I wonder who that could’ve been.”

“I don’t know—actually, I think it was Joe. Ha-ha,” Trump told the crowd.

According to a Quinnipiac University survey released at the end of May, a 72 percent majority of likely voters said it is “likely” that they will watch the first presidential debate.

“Get out the popcorn, pull up a chair, it is must see TV and if the past is any indication, the gloves will likely come off early and often,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

The second debate will be hosted by ABC News in September. The network has not yet announced moderators for that debate.

