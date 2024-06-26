Soros-Backed California DA Gascon’s ‘Ethics and Integrity’ Top Official Faces 11 Felony Charges

In a significant blow to Soros-backed Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s administration, Diana Teran, one of his top officials tasked with maintaining ‘ethics and integrity,’ is facing 11 serious felony charges.

Teran, who was heavily involved in managing critical law enforcement databases, is accused of illegally accessing over 1,600 peace officer files, according to a report by FOX 11.

Teran’s case is linked to an incident involving Joseph Iniguez, who was Gascón’s chief of staff at the time of his controversial arrest in December 2021 on a traffic violation and suspicion of drunken driving.

Iniguez, who has since been promoted to chief deputy district attorney, was allegedly recorded clashing with police officers and interrupting their investigation while under the influence of alcohol.

In the video, Iniguez can be heard asking the deputy about running the plates. Iniguez confidently told the officer, “You pulled over the wrong person. Let me tell you.”

The New York Post reported:

Newly released video shows Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon’s top aide arrested after interrupting police who pulled over his then-fiance during a traffic stop on their way home from a wedding in 2021. Joseph Iniguez, the current No. 2 prosecutor in Los Angeles, was riding shotgun when police pulled the couple over for a suspected traffic violation. Iniguez was Gascon’s chief of staff at the time, and last year he received a $10,000 settlement from Azusa after he sued over the incident, alleging a federal civil rights violation. He has since been promoted to chief deputy district attorney.

Joseph Iniguez reportedly threatened to place an Azusa Police Department officer on the LADA Brady list, a collection of information that prosecutors know about a department member that could be used to impeach them or is exculpatory, following his arrest. This incident subsequently prompted the investigation that implicated Teran.

WATCH:

On Tuesday, FOX News’ Bill Melugin obtained the arrest affidavit detailing the case against Teran.

According to the affidavit reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Teran committed multiple violations of Penal Code section 502(c) related to unauthorized access and use of data from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s computers, computer system, and computer network.

According to the affidavit, Teran, while working at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office (LADA) in 2021, accessed and used sensitive data from LASD’s systems that she had previously accessed during her employment in 2018.

The data in question included information from LASD peace officer personnel files, internal emails, and documents concerning multiple peace officers. The investigation revealed that Teran’s actions constituted 11 violations of the Penal Code.

Furthermore, the affidavit highlights that Teran was able to identify 33 deputy sheriffs who were subjects of administrative investigations and civil service proceedings, despite only a few such cases being discovered by the LADA’s Data Analysis and Research Unit over several years. It is also suggested that some of the documents provided by Teran to external parties were directly sourced from LASD data files.

FOX News reported:

Before joining Gascon’s office, Teran worked in oversight for the sheriff’s department and had access to more than 1,600 confidential files on members of law enforcement, as well as documents related to internal affairs investigations. She left the sheriff’s department in 2018, but after joining Gascon’s office in 2021, allegedly continued to use material from those files, which she is now accused of illegally taking and accessing. Trending: Biden Campaign Forfeits State to Trump, Admits President Has No Chance to Win It as Democrats’ Election Chances Spiral “Teran repeatedly used data from those LASD personnel files and internal emails and documents in a surreptitious attempt to add peace officer names to LADA’s Brady and ORWITS databases.” Teran’s defense attorney has said he believes she will beat the state’s charges. Iniguez has not been charged or accused of wrongdoing in connection with the case against Teran.

You can read the full arrest affidavit here.