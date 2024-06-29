Slack-Jawed Joe Biden Grabs Jill’s Arm as He Arrives for Hamptons Fundraiser (Video)

As Joe Biden seeks to reassure high-dollar donors and party bigwigs he can function as a candidate and president after Thursday’s disastrous debate with President Trump, he touched down in the Hamptons Saturday afternoon clutching the arm of wife Jill Biden as the two left Air Force One for the walk across the tarmac to Marine One for a fundraiser in the tony Long Island, New York community.

Pool video posted by the Associated Press shows a slack-jawed Biden stopping on the stairs of a smaller Air Force One to acknowledge supporters, then clutching Jill’s arm when they step onto the tarmac. Biden, looking somewhat dazed, continued to hold Jill’s hand as they walked across the tarmac to Marine One.

Biden ignored a shouted question from a reporter about calls for him to drop out of the presidential race.

A screen image from the AP pool video shows a still slack-jawed Biden holding Jill’s hand as they walk to Marine One.

Details of the high-dollar fundraiser were posted by New York Times reporter Teddy Schleifer. Biden is also attending a fundraiser in New Jersey later Saturday:

Here are the two invitations for Joe Biden’s fundraisers today. The first is in The Hamptons and hosted by billioniare Barry Rosenstein. 200 people attending. Bunch of celebs, too. Sold out at the lower-dollar levels. The second is being thrown by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. pic.twitter.com/SpBpXBtzfZ — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) June 29, 2024

Hamptons host Barry Rosentein gave a statement to Schleifer strongly showing his support for Biden:

Here is billionaire Barry Rosenstein, the host of today’s fundraiser for Biden in the Hamptons, to me:https://t.co/bxjxSBCTuO pic.twitter.com/1Z5DNgij4Z — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) June 29, 2024

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reported on the guest list for the fundraisers, “On guest list at Biden’s Hamptons fundraiser are actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Loews Corp. co-chairman Jon Tisch, Tiger 21 founder Michael Sonnenfeldt, film/tv producer Darren Star, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. alumni Eric Mindich and Nicole Davison Fox, sources tell me. The cost of entry was $3,300 to $250,000. Tonight in New Jersey, those invited include the Carlyle Group’s James Attwood, Agnes Hsu-Tang, who leads the New York Historical Association, and Andy Berndt, who heads Google’s Creative Lab.”

On guest list at Biden’s Hamptons fundraiser are actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Loews Corp. co-chairman Jon Tisch, Tiger 21 founder Michael Sonnenfeldt, film/tv producer Darren Star, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. alumni Eric Mindich and Nicole Davison Fox, sources… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 29, 2024

According to a pool report, protesters calling for Biden to drop out were seen on the way to the Hamptons fundraiser:

“The motorcade arrived at a private home in East Hampton for the fundraiser at 2:44 p.m. Just before arriving, the motorcade passed a group of people holding signs that read, “Please drop out for U.S.”, “Thank you! Next”, “Step down for democracy”, and “We love you but it’s time!”

An additional pool reported noted Biden supporters were also seen along the motorcade route:

Biden has arrived at East Hampton home Avram and Jill Glazer for a campaign fundraiser per travel pool pic.twitter.com/dX2p3E1X2V — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) June 29, 2024

UPDATE: Photo of demonstrators calling on Biden to drop out: