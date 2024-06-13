SHOCK POLL: 66% of Voters Believe Outcome of 2024 Presidential Election Will Be Affected by Cheating

This may be the most honest polling numbers of the year.

Fully two-thirds of Americans believe the outcome of the 2024 US presidential election will be affected by cheating.

This comes from Rasmussen Reports and matches their previous record on the same question.

Good Morning ! Today – Election Integrity Fully two-thirds of voters are worried that cheating could affect this year’s election, and many of them still don’t trust electronic voting machines. https://t.co/Ph1XOwOXjh pic.twitter.com/9Gl2Qrls1u — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 13, 2024

Maybe it’s because of the all of the Democrat cheating?

Two-thirds of voters are worried that cheating could affect this year’s election, and many of them still don’t trust electronic voting machines. Sixty-six percent (66%) of Likely U.S. voters are concerned that the outcome of the presidential election will be affected by cheating, including 40% who are Very Concerned. Thirty-one percent (31%) aren’t concerned, including 14% who are Not At All Concerned about cheating in the election. Belief that electronic voting machines may be vulnerable to online hacking – which has been the subject of coverage by the New York Times, NBC News, National Public Radio and other news organizations – remains widespread. Forty-four percent (44%) of voters think it’s likely that many electronic voting machines are connected to the Internet during elections, including 21% who consider it Very Likely. Thirty-five percent (35%) don’t believe it’s likely voting machines are connected to the Internet during elections, including 23% who say it’s Not At Likely. Another 20% are not sure.

