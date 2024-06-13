SHOCK POLL: 66% of Voters Believe Outcome of 2024 Presidential Election Will Be Affected by Cheating

by

This may be the most honest polling numbers of the year.
Fully two-thirds of Americans believe the outcome of the 2024 US presidential election will be affected by cheating.

This comes from Rasmussen Reports and matches their previous record on the same question.

Via Rasmussen.

Maybe it’s because of the all of the Democrat cheating?

We Caught Them Again: TGP Catches Late-Night Operatives Moving Van-Loads of Suspicious Ballots Way After Legal Deadline in Detroit, Michigan

Via Rasmussen Reports:

Two-thirds of voters are worried that cheating could affect this year’s election, and many of them still don’t trust electronic voting machines.

Sixty-six percent (66%) of Likely U.S. voters are concerned that the outcome of the presidential election will be affected by cheating, including 40% who are Very Concerned. Thirty-one percent (31%) aren’t concerned, including 14% who are Not At All Concerned about cheating in the election.

Belief that electronic voting machines may be vulnerable to online hacking – which has been the subject of coverage by the New York Times, NBC News, National Public Radio and other news organizations – remains widespread.

Forty-four percent (44%) of voters think it’s likely that many electronic voting machines are connected to the Internet during elections, including 21% who consider it Very Likely. Thirty-five percent (35%) don’t believe it’s likely voting machines are connected to the Internet during elections, including 23% who say it’s Not At Likely. Another 20% are not sure.

Then there's this...

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.