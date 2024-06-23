Several States Including Arizona Allow Illegals to Vote in Presidential Elections with No Proof of Citizenship Needed – Elon Musk Weighs In

A New York Post article in June reported that welfare offices and other government agencies in 49 states were providing voter registration forms to migrants without requiring proof of citizenship.

Of course, this is complete lawlessness, and it is being facilitated by government officials. Illegal aliens have no rights at all to vote in US elections.

Elon Musk weighed in on this corrupt practice earlier today.

Elon Musk: Another “conspiracy theory” turns out to be true. Strange that Arizona requires proof of citizenship for state, but not federal elections

Another “conspiracy theory” turns out to be true. Strange that Arizona requires proof of citizenship for state, but not federal elections https://t.co/9ehbjWmuty — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 23, 2024

In only some states, lawmakers will not allow illegals to vote in local elections, but every state will allow illegal aliens to vote in national elections, including the presidential election. This is because of provisions in the federal Voting Rights Act, which allow you to vote without proving identity.

According to Ballotpedia,

As of June 2024, the following seven states included language explicitly prohibiting noncitizen voting in their state constitutions.[33]

Still, in Arizona and other states, you are not required to prove citizenship to receive a federal-only ballot, will allow anyone to vote in federal elections, including presidential elections. You must only check a box affirming you are a citizen and a box affirming you will be 18 or older on or before election day, put a name–any name–and an address to have your ballot mailed if you would like. The “proof of citizenship or last four digits of Social Security Number” box on the federal voter registration form, which is accepted in all 50 states, is not a required field.

Next, all that you must do is sign and date the form and “swear/affirm that:

I am a United States Citizen

I meet the eligibility requirements of my stater and subscribe to any oath required

The information I have provided is true to the best of my knowledge under penalty of perjury. If I have provided false information, I may be fined, imprisoned, or (if not a U.S. citizen) deported from or refused entry to the United States.”

Per KTVZ:

After Arizona enacted its proof of citizenship law in 2004, it began rejecting all voter registration applicants that didn’t include documented proof of citizenship. Then, in 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that, under the Voting Rights Act — which doesn’t require documentation — Arizona had to let these voters vote in federal elections. The state created a system in which it rejected any state voter registration application that didn’t have documents proving citizenship, but if the voter used a federal form, they would be registered as a federal-only voter. Because few voters use the federal form, the federal-only list was relatively small at the time. After groups sued, in 2018, the state agreed to start adding voters to the federal-only list regardless of whether they used the state or federal form. That caused the list to grow, and fast. As of October 2019, there were about 17,000 federal-only voters, according to state data. By October 2020, there were about 36,000.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, in 2022, Republicans in the Arizona Legislature passed HB2492 a critical election integrity bill that requires all voters to provide satisfactory evidence of citizenship to be properly registered to vote. This would apply to federal-only voters and prevent illegals from voting in federal elections. However, the law was stayed and has not gone into effect because of a pending court case.

Again this is complete lawlessness.

It’s like inviting the entire world to vote for US president. Democrats don’t care. They like the idea.

But what about Republicans?

Why are Republicans allowing non-citizens to vote in the US election?

Let’s hope they button this up before November.

J.M. Phelps reported on this earlier at The Gateway Pundit.