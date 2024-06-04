Serbian Populists Win Belgrade Elections AGAIN, to the Despair of the MSM and Globalists

All over the world, any government or leader that does not share the same Globalist principles to the letter is subjected to endless scrutiny, non-stop allegations, and harassment.

Take the Serbian populist government, for example.

After President Aleksandar Vucic’s party won the municipal election for Belgrade mayor in December, a season of protest was held, with the usual suspect Western NGOs and ‘Watchdogs’ denouncing irregularities.

Well, the elections for capital Belgrade were re-done, and AGAIN, the Government won, to the chagrin and revolt of the liberal Globalists in Serbia and abroad.

Serbia’s victory over the opposition happened in a vote for Belgrade city council and partial local elections across the country.

The electoral process was marked by scuffles between opposition and government supporters.

Reuters reported:

“According to an unofficial vote count by the pollster CESID, the alliance led by Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) loyal to Vucic, won 52.9% of votes in the capital city. The Kreni-Promeni (Move-Change) centre-right movement led by lawyer Savo Manojlovic came second with 17.2%. The leftist green Biram Beograd (I Choose Beograd) was third with 12.5%.”

The electoral rerun in Belgrade was the result of months of protests. After the December parliamentary and partial local elections, the opposition and ‘international observers’ (a.k.a. Globalist pressure groups) said were ‘marred by irregularities’.

“Around 20% of Serbia’s 6.7 million people live in Belgrade and the position of a mayor is seen as the fourth most important in the country, after president, prime minister and parliament speaker.”

Opposition activists clashed with government supporters in Belgrade.

“Vucic declared victory and said his party would have a majority in the 110-seat Belgrade city hall. ‘This is an incredible victory’, he said.”

Unsurprisingly, opposition leader Savo Manojlovic said his alliance would not accept the results.

Vucic and his SNS party are accused of ‘stifling media freedoms’, violence against opponents, corruption, and ties with organized crime.

Vucic and his allies deny all these allegations.

“Serbia is a candidate for membership in the European Union, but before it joins the bloc, it must make rule of law and media freedom reforms, root out corruption and tackle organized crime. It must also mend ties with Kosovo and align its foreign policies with those of the EU, including the introduction of sanctions against Russia, over its invasion of Ukraine.”

Associated Press reported:

"Prime Minister Milos Vucevic told reporters that the party swept the election and that the victory is 'pure and convincing'."

The Serbian ruling Progressive Party on his part, accuses the opposition groups of attacking members, and of storming the party call centers.

Oppositionists claim the call centers were used ‘to bribe and blackmail voters.’