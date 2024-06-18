Secret Service Destroyed Video of Biden’s Dog Commander Biting Agent in Brutal Attack That Drew Blood



graphic courtesy of Judicial Watch

The Secret Service destroyed video of Joe Biden’s dog Commander biting an agent in a brutal attack that drew blood.

New documents obtained by conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch reveal Joe Biden is personally responsible for attacks by his German Shepherd Commander.

These documents were obtained after Judicial Watch reported that Joe Biden abuses his dogs. According to a Judicial Watch source, Joe Biden punches and kicks his dogs.

According to emails obtained by Judicial Watch, Joe Biden watched as his dog aggressively bit a Secret Service agent’s arm two times in a row.

Documents show Commander is behind at least 23 biting incidents. Biden’s other German Shepherd Major is behind at least 10 biting incidents.

In one biting incident, the White House had to shut down tours to wipe blood off the floor.

“In February 2024 Judicial Watch received 269 pages of records related to incidents of aggression by Commander, including at least 23 biting incidents. After one incident, East Wing public tours were stopped for approximately 20 minutes due to the blood on the floor. These records include a spreadsheet of 22 incident reports between October 2022 and June 2023, 10 of which required medical treatment,” Judicial Watch reported.

The Daily Mail filed a FOIA lawsuit and requested video of the dog-biting incidents. The Secret Service told the Daily Mail the video of the brutal attack no longer exists.

The Daily Mail reported: