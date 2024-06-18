Secret Service Agent Robbed at Gunpoint During Joe Biden’s Trip to California Resulting in Officer-Involved Shooting

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of California…

Joe Biden’s Secret Service Agent was robbed at gunpoint in Southern California (Orange County) on Saturday.

Biden traveled to Los Angeles over the weekend to attend a ritzy Hollywood fundraiser with Barack Obama.

According to the Tustin Police Department, a member of Biden’s Secret Service detail was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect(s) has not been taken into custody.

“On Saturday, June 15, 2024 at approximately 9:36 pm, Tustin Police Officers responded to a call of a possible robbery that just occurred at the Tustin Fields I residential community. On arrival, officers discovered the victim was a member of the U.S. Secret Service and his bag was stolen at gunpoint. During the incident an officer (agent) involved shooting occurred. The suspect(s) were not located and it is unknown at this time whether the suspect(s) were injured as a result of the incident. Officers have located some of the victim’s belongings in the area and the incident is still being investigated. There is no known threat to the public,” the Tustin Police Department said.

“A 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 or vehicle similar was seen leaving the scene,” the Tustin PD said in a press release on Monday.

BREAKING: A U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend during Biden’s trip to California, police say pic.twitter.com/Ulz7N7o8tk — Jacob Wheeler (@JWheelertv) June 17, 2024

Biden spent the weekend in Los Angeles rubbing elbows with celebrities.

Out-of-touch Hollywood actors and singers like George Clooney, Barbara Streisand and Julia Roberts helped Biden raise money Saturday night at the Peacock Theater.

Biden babbled incoherently about the unemployment rate and lack of jobs under his watch during the fundraiser.

Joe Biden is cooked. Even Barack Obama knows it.

WATCH: