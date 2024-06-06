RIP HERO: 102-Year-Old WWII Veteran Dies After Medical Emergency en Route to France For D-Day Commemoration

RIP hero.

A 102-year-old World War II veteran passed away after a medical emergency en route to D-Day celebrations in Normandy.

Robert Persichitti, of Fairport, New York, passed away at a hospital in Germany last Friday as he was traveling to France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

According to reports, Persichitti was at peace and listening to his favorite singer, Frank Sinatra, as he passed away.

The New York Post reported:

A 102-year-old American World War II veteran who witnessed the raising of the US flag at Iwo Jima died while he was en route to France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Robert Persichitti, of Fairport, NY, suffered a medical emergency and died in a hospital in Germany last Friday, a veterans organization said. The Navy vet, who had flown overseas with a group tied to the National World War II Museum, was on a ship sailing down the coast to Normandy ahead of Thursday’s D-Day events when he suddenly fell ill and had to be airlifted to the hospital. In his final moments, Persichitti had listened to his favorite singer, Frank Sinatra, his friend and travel companion Al DeCarlo told 13WHAM. “The doctor was with him. He was not alone, he was at peace and he was comfortable,” DeCarlo said. “She put his favorite singer, Frank Sinatra, on her phone and he peacefully left us.” Additionally, Canadian WWII veteran Bill Cameron, who was also excited to be heading to Normandy, tragically died before making it there.