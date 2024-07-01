RIOTS Break Out in France – Antifa Is Vandalizing Stores After Massive Right-Wing Election Victory

French leftists rioted Sunday following their major election loss to the rightwing parties.

Riots broke out in France on Sunday after the right-wing won the first round of legislative elections.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, France’s globalist president Emmanuel Macron took a massive gamble earlier calling for a snap election following an enormous defeat in the EU elections earlier this month.

Now, his bet has officially blown up in his face.

The right-wing populist National Rally Party (FN), led by Macron’s arch-nemesis Marine Le Pen, won the first round of France’s parliamentary elections on Sunday. Macron’s party, the Ensemble Alliance, slipped to a distant third place.

Current results show FN taking 34% of the vote, with the far-left New Popular Front (NFP) coalition five points behind at 29%. The Ensemble alliance sits at 21%.

This was a major blow to the international, globalist left.
According to Reuters.

Macron will remain president after the parliamentary election, the second round of which is on July 7. But he will have to pick a prime minister from the party or alliance with the most seats in the National Assembly, regardless of how divergent their policies are from his own.

The RN’s chances of winning power next week will depend on whether its rivals team up in the coming days to keep it from power. The RN might come first, but without an absolute majority.

The French leftists took the lost in stride. Just kidding.

Of course the left rioted in the streets tonight in France.

