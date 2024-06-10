Rhode Island Chef Behind Viral 2020 DNC Video is Backing President Trump in 2024

The reality of how disastrous Joe Biden is for American families and American businesses is hitting hard.

John Bordieri, the executive chef at Iggy’s Boardwalk in Warwick, Rhode Island, went viral in 2020 after making a video appearance during the Democratic National Convention.

In 2020, Bordieri was dubbed the “calamari ninja” for standing clad in all black and holding a platter squid on a Rhode Island beach during the video roll call of states that formally made Joe Biden the party’s presidential nominee.

My home state of Rhode Island went full on for the virtual DNC roll call, standing on the beach, declaring us the “Calamari Comeback State” and featuring a ninja with a plate of squid. Very on brand, RI! pic.twitter.com/0YHgoxqslB — Lucia Vancura (@luciavancura) August 19, 2020

Ahead of the 2024 convention, however, he does not expect to hear from Democratic party leaders about a repeat appearance in the spotlight because this year, he is backing Donald Trump.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends First on Monday, he shared,”[We need someone to run] the United States like a business and to help the people who live here – creating jobs, keeping lower prices, and seeing the whole bottom line work out for everybody.”

He told co-host Carley Shimkus, “I just always believe business is business. The politicians… I don’t want to dis them or anything, but you always hear they’re going to make up stories, and they are going to help you, and they’re going to do this, they’re going to do that for you. I think Donald Trump did an awful lot while in office for the four years he was here.”

From Fox News:

Like many Americans, he says the economy is his top concern, citing home prices, high interest rates and inflationary pressures on businesses. “I feel for the kids of my son’s age and stuff like that who want to buy a home right now. They’re going to pay for these overinflated prices, have high interest rates, and it’s going to crush them,” he continued. “They need to make a ton of money, more so than what they’re making right now, or even what I’m making right now. You need more money just to stay on top of things. Everything’s just going up in price over and over.” Continuing on that note, he claimed that prices are going up on a “weekly” and sometimes “daily” basis, and hikes in supply costs have rendered the Rhode Island eatery little choice but to raise their prices or cut back in some areas to avoid gouging customers.

Watch: