Republicans Overseas Bring in $3 Million Haul For Trump Campaign at London Event – Biggest GOP Fundraiser Outside America

Republicans Overseas brought in an impressive $3 million haul for the Trump campaign during a fundraiser in London, United Kingdom.

The event, which was held at the home of actress Holly Vallance, was hosted by Republicans Overseas and was attended by the likes of Donald Trump Jr., Ric Grenell and Brexit leader Nigel Farage.

According to the Telegraph, the event brought in around $3 million and was galvanized by Trump’s recent conviction in the sham New York hush money trial.

Red balloons were released over the lake of Valance’s home, which was adorned in Republican colors for the event, while a bagpiper even played “Scotland the Brave” to honor Trump’s Scottish heritage.

“I think this function was much more successful post-verdict than it would have been pre-verdict,” Greg Swenson of Republican Overseas UK told the newspaper.

“The people that would write a $100 cheque are going to write $1,000, and the people writing a $10,000 cheque are going to write $25,000,” he continued. “It’s amazing how much bigger the tickets became after the verdict. So our timing was fortunate.”

“Bankers and hedge fund and private equity people and entrepreneurs… because it’s an economic centre you tend to get people that are willing to write cheques.”

Grenell took to the X platform to acknowledge the success of the event, claiming that Don Jr. and his partner Kimberly Guilfoyle “brought the British house down.”

. @DonaldJTrumpJr and @kimguilfoyle brought the British house down. Incredible night of fundraising in London with a record breaking $2 million haul. Thank you Don, KG, @hollycandy and Duke Buchan. Make Europe Great Again #MEGA — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 12, 2024

Don Jr. also weighed in, writing: “Tons of enthusiasm from Americans across the globe to to reelect Trump. It’s time to send Biden to the retirement home where he belongs so we can Make America Great Again.”

Tons of enthusiasm from Americans across the globe to to reelect Trump. It’s time to send Biden to the retirement home where he belongs so we can Make America Great Again! https://t.co/dzZQd4BFjU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 13, 2024

Farage, meanwhile, will return to the campaign trail ahead of Britain’s general election next month.