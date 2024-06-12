REPORT: House Democrats Are Already Scrambling to Prepare for a Trump Victory in November

It looks like even House Democrats are expecting Trump to win the 2024 election in November.

They are scrambling to prepare for ways to prevent Trump from putting his agenda in place. This is why it’s important not only for Trump to win but for Republicans to win the House and Senate.

Democrats would not even bother with any of this if they thought Biden was going to sail to reelection. Their fear is very telling.

Politico reported:

House Democrats launch group to respond to possible second Trump term A group of House Democrats is launching a new task force to respond to the possibility of former President Donald Trump’s return to office. The group is reacting to the so-called Project 2025, a policy road map for the next presidential administration compiled by the conservative Heritage Foundation. Democrats have sought to turn the blueprint and its government overhaul proposals into a foil as campaign season ramps up. “This stuff is going to be coming at us at lightspeed. And if we are on our heels and reacting to it, we could lose our democracy. So we’re going to need to be ready to confront it in real time. And those plans need to begin now,” said Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), one of the lawmakers spearheading the effort. Democrats want their task force to be a hub for members of Congress, advocacy groups and others to coordinate and respond to a future Trump administration — and to raise awareness during the campaign. Huffman said it would be composed of lawmakers from across the caucus like Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Diana DeGette (D-Colo.), Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.).

What happened to the importance of our sacred democracy, Democrats?

If this were a group of Republicans, @politico would be positioning it as a "coup" or "insurrection." https://t.co/CXSlcdVyHP — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 11, 2024

Democrats will never again accept a president from the GOP. It’s their intention to harm the nation if they can’t be in control. https://t.co/aVsnLydsFW — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) June 11, 2024

And there it is America the Marxist Democrats wanting to keep you from controlling your government. https://t.co/gKSXSmdj9W — Accountability Addict (@BeAccountable4u) June 11, 2024

They are everything that they falsely accuse Trump of being.