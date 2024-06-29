REPORT: Democrat Bigwigs Discuss “Intervention” to Remove Joe Biden from Ticket Against His Will and They Want Barack Obama to Lead the Effort

Desperation continues to set in on the part of Democrats following Dementia Joe Biden’s debate performance and his stubborn refusal to exit the race.

Now, their lonely eyes are turning to Barack Obama to save them from electoral disaster.

The Daily Mail reported Saturday that Democrat donors are discussing the idea of an intervention led by Obama to convince Joe Biden to step aside. The 44th President is considered one of the few people in the Democrat Party, along with Clinton, Pelosi, and Schumer, with the power to send Biden packing.

Moreover, they have met with Democrat donors regarding what arcane rules would remove Biden from the ticket against his will and replaced by the DNC Convention in August.

From The Daily Mail:

Meanwhile, the fallout from the debate has left Democratic donors floating the idea of an “intervention” led by Obama to get the sitting president to see sense after he was widely mocked for his performance against Trump.

There have been discussions with political advisers about arcane rules under which Biden could be removed from the ticket against his will and replaced at or before the Democratic National Convention in August, according to a person familiar with the effort.

While time will tell whether Obama takes them up on their offer, the 44th President is standing behind Biden for now as The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday.

“Bad debate nights happen,” Obama wrote on X. “But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself.”

TGP also reported that Doug Kass, a hedge fund owner and prominent figure within the Democratic party, claimed to have insider knowledge about a meeting between Biden, his former Chief of Staff Ron Klain, and Obama on Friday. Kass went on to say a Biden fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday in the Hamptons, and it would be an “important tell” if the event were canceled.