Rep. Byron Donalds Clashes With NBC News Journo Over Lawfare Campaign Against Trump (VIDEO)

Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida appeared on Meet the Press this week and pushed back on host Peter Alexander over the ongoing campaign of lawfare against Trump.

Donalds pointed out that this is a clear case of election interference while Alexander kept trying to suggest that Biden has nothing to do with it.

Alexander was arguing and seemingly trying to convince Donalds that this is all perfectly normal and on the up and up.

This is so typical of the media. They think their job is to fight with Republicans on behalf of the Democrat party.

FOX News reported:

Byron Donalds clashes with NBC host over Trump charges: ‘Two-tiered justice…plain to see’ Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., sparred with NBC’s Peter Alexander on Sunday’s “Meet the Press” after the host questioned Donalds’ claims of a “two-tiered justice system” under President Biden. The Florida congressman — who is reportedly on former President Trump’s shortlist for his 2024 running mate — argued that the Supreme Court should step in and overturn Trump’s felony convictions in a Manhattan court last month. He argued the judge had violated Trump’s constitutional rights by not identifying the crime in the original indictment. “You’re not allowed to do that. Every judge knows this. This is why everybody believes this is going to be overturned on appeal. Because it was meant to interfere with the presidential selection. That’s the problem,” Donalds argued. However, Alexander staunchly defended Biden’s Justice Department and argued that the prosecution of Hunter Biden proved there was “equal justice.”

See the clips below:

Democrats have weaponized our institutions to target their political rivals & protect themselves. Their lawfare against Trump is election interference & demonstrates the 2-tiered system of justice in our nation. This is political.

This is wrong.

This should be taken to SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/Vmc9zGdQYW — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) June 16, 2024

“Let me also explain this one.” @RepDonaldsPress to @MeetThePress host @PeterAlexander who asserted: “To be clear, Joe Biden, there is no evidence he had anything to do with this case…Why is it appropriate for Donald Trump to call for prosecuting his political opponents?” #MTP pic.twitter.com/fa7TfYM57m — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) June 16, 2024

Donalds has been a good ally for Trump. it will be interesting to see if he plays a role in the new Trump administration.