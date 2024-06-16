Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Says She Has Heard Biden Will ‘Likely’ Be Replaced as Democrat Nominee (VIDEO)

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says she is “hearing on Capitol Hill” that Joe Biden will ” likely” be replaced as the Democrat presidential nominee by November.

Luna discussed the matter during an appearance on Thursday’s episode of Jesse Watters Primetime.

The congresswoman told Watters, “A lot of people realize that Joe Biden’s likely not going to be the nominee, which is from what we’re hearing on Capitol Hill, Jesse. You know, Representative Kiley had reported that Kamala Harris is actually eyeing a run for California governor because of it.”

There have long been rumors and rumblings that California Gov. Gavin Newsom will replace Biden, but he has maintained that is not his plan.

“So you are hearing also in DC that Joe Biden isn’t going to be the Democrat nominee?” Watters asked.

“Correct,” Luna replied.

“It appears that our colleagues are trying to put guardrails on a 2024 presidential election with President Trump,” Luna said. “And also what you’re seeing is, according to our polling, you know, Jesse, as well as I do, that they’ve been trying to really paint Republicans as anti-woman, and they’re trying to push an abortion, crisis right now with the election. And I don’t think that that’s the case.”

Luna continued, “A lot of the American people know that really. This is a state rights decision. And so I think that they know that they’re losing. It’s very evident at this point.”