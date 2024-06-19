Proposed Congressional Language Enables the Draft – but also Deportations?

An odd appearance of language occurred in the House version of the 2025 National Defense Authorization. Having spent years drafting, studying, and applying legislation, as soon as I hear about the legislation, the first thing I always do is look it up and read it verbatim. The language says (House Resolution 8070 — 118th Congress (2023-2024)):

What changed? It is very simple, the term “Automatic” has been inserted. Under the old language, the male had to “present himself for and submit to registration at such time or times and place or places, and in such manner, as shall be determined by proclamation of the President and by rules and regulations prescribed hereunder.”

90% of America unwelcome in the Brave New World of Military Woke-ism

Why is this change being made? Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-(PA-6, just west of Philadelphia)., sponsored the automatic registration language and called it both a money-saving and common-sense reform. Registration was removed from the Student Loan process two years ago, which was how 25% of the registrations were occurring. Rep. Houlahan said about the new language, “By using available federal databases, the [Selective Service] agency will be able to register all of the individuals required and thus help ensure that any future military draft is fair and equitable”.

That all sounds nice, but we’ve learned the hard way to never ever ever trust the title or purpose of legislation. Some reasonable questions are to be asked such as “What federal databases?”, “How is the accuracy of these databases validated?”, and “Why are so many avoiding the registration process?” With Woke-ism run amok in today’s military, anyone who is white, male, non-transgender, family oriented, Judeo-Christian, conservative, believes in traditional marriage, constitutionally minded, likes secure borders, or is non-woke is not welcome in today’s military. 90% or more of America fits into one of these categories. The military was short 41,000 recruits at the end of 2023 (which does not address the retention goals). In the Army – that’s an entire Army Corps, in the Navy, that’s two or more Carrier Strike Groups, and so on. One more question arises from the language, “What else can this aggregation of data be used for?”

Can Selective Service be used to count and or deport those here illegally?

I have never read this language before – but the wording jumped out at me. The existing and proposed Selective Service language says, “and every other male person residing in the United States, between the ages of eighteen and twenty-six”. Well, well, well, Rep. Houlahan, thank you very much. The wording is clear – “every other male person”. So using Rep. Houlahan’s quote, “using available federal data bases” that means 18 – 26 year old males who are here illegally. They fall under the “every other male person” verbiage of the existing law by my interpretation.

I’m just reading and using the law. Let’s use those federal data bases to data mine Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Health and Human Services, and other Departments and Agencies to create the list of illegal 18 – 26-year-old males in the country. The young men, 18 – 26 are causing much of the violence, crime, and chaos in America because of the invasion across the Southern Border. With a secure border, it is likely that Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, Kayla Hamilton, Ruby Garcia, and so many others slaughtered in the killing fields of open borders would still be alive. Using these “federal data bases” would be very helpful in identifying these 18 – 26-year-old illegal alien men and removing them. There is nothing compassionate or kind about open borders.

An Opportunity to Ju-Jitsu the Weaponization of Open Borders

Another interesting use of these “federal data bases” that Rep. Houlahan thinks so highly of would be to identify all the non-profit groups/non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are receiving federal largesse to enable the southern border invasion. These NGOs bring in, house, provide debit cards, phones, food, shelter, and inter-state transport once they are here. It is a lucrative operation benefitting from the misery of all.

The NGO Catholic Charities USA received $1.4 billion from the U.S. Government compared with $1 billion in private donations. Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service reported more than $93.1 million in U.S. government grants in its 2021 financial statement, making taxpayer-funded grants more than 80% of its total support. Open Borders is big business for these NGOs. Using “federal data bases” could help identify these NGOs and cut them off. The airport authorities, airlines, and contract aircraft companies that profit from open borders could also be identified. Rep. Houlahan, (D-PA6) thank you, using these “available federal data bases” to identify 18- to 26-year-old illegal alien males and those NGOs who profit from the violence of open borders, is a great use of federal resources.