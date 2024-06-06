Pro-Palestinian Activists Break into Stanford President’s Office and Lock the Doors – Police Break in and All Protesters Are Quickly Expelled (VIDEO)

Pro-Hamas activists broke into the Stanford president’s office Wednesday morning at 5:30 AM.

The protesters then vandalized the office, locked the doors, and started to broadcast on Instagram.

Local police quickly broke into the room and arrested the protesters. The university then quickly expelled them from campus. The university then released a statement saying they will work with police to ensure the young hoodlums face the full consequencens

That’s how it’s done!

KTVU reported:

Pro-Palestinian protesters took over the Stanford president’s office early Wednesday morning, drawing a large police presence in reaction and ending in 13 arrests.

The university said all the students who were arrested will be immediately suspended, and if they are seniors, will not be allowed to graduate.

The university also said that a public safety officer was injured after being shoved by protesters who were interfering with a transport vehicle. Plus, according to the university, there was “extensive damage” to the interior of Building 10 and the exterior of the buildings in the quad.

“We are appalled that our students chose to take this action, and we will work with law enforcement to ensure that they face the full consequences allowed by law,” Stanford President Richard Saller and Provost Jenny Martinez said in a joint statement. “We have consistently emphasized the need for constructive engagement and peaceful protest when there is a disagreement in views. This was not a peaceful protest and actions such as what occurred this morning have no place at Stanford.”

The protesters, mostly students, surrounded Building 10 at about 5:30 a.m., where President Richard Saller works, as does the provost.

“WE HAVE TAKEN OVER PRESIDENT SALLERS (sic) OFFICE!!!” the protesters wrote on their account, liberatestanford, on Instagram. “WE WILL STAY UNTIL OUR DEMANDS ARE MET.”