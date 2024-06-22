President Trump Takes the Stage to Thunderous Applause at Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” In DC: “We Need Christian Voters to Turn Out in the Largest Numbers Ever” (VIDEO)

President Trump took the stage at the “Faith and Freedom Coalition” on Saturday to a very enthusiastic crowd.

Watch:

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump takes the stage at Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/NMOLMBNazT — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) June 22, 2024

President Trump said that if the election was honest, he could stop campaigning now.

“If I knew that everything would be honorable and honest as it should be, I’d stop campaigning right now. We have this thing won,” President Trump said.

Watch:

“If I knew that everything would be honorable and honest as it should be, I’d stop campaigning right now. We have this thing won.” — President Trump in D.C. pic.twitter.com/FeN1IlvqOt — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) June 22, 2024

President Trump also emphasized the importance of the 2024 election.

“Working side by side, we are going to defeat crooked Joe Biden, we are going to defend our values and we are going to make America great again. And this will be the most important election in the history of our country,” Trump continued.

Watch:

“This will be the most important election in the history of our country.” — President Trump in D.C. pic.twitter.com/IYrqexvCEG — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) June 22, 2024

President Trump also said that the importance of Christians to vote is more important than ever.

“We need Christian voters to turn out in the largest numbers ever to tell crooked Joe Biden, Joe, the apprentice, Joe you’re fired, you’re fired Joe, get out of here,” Trump said.

“The radical left is trying to shame Christians, silence you, demoralize you, and they want to keep you out of politics. They don’t want you to vote. That’s why you have to vote,” Trump continued.

Watch:

“We need Christian voters to turn out in the largest numbers EVER.” — President Trump in D.C. pic.twitter.com/6ChWKNkDK0 — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) June 22, 2024

