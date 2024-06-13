President Trump Causes Christine Pelosi to Flip Out After Making Wild Claim About Her Mother Nancy and Himself During Meeting with House GOP Lawmakers

President Trump met with House Republicans Thursday morning for the first time since he departed from the Oval Office. The purpose of the get-together was reportedly to allow members to share ideas with Trump and help him get a jump on his policy agenda should he win in November.

But a crazy statement (joke?) the 45th President made about Nancy Pelosi and himself is setting the Internet ablaze and causing one of her daughters to lose it completely.

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News reported that in the middle of the meeting, Trump made a colorful remark about how while Nancy Pelosi’s daughter is a “whacko,” she told him if things were different, he and the former Speaker would make a good couple. He did make note of the age difference between the two.

“Nancy Pelosi’s daughter is a whacko; her daughter told me if things were different, Nancy and I would be perfect together; there’s an age difference, though.”

????? — FROM TRUMP to House Republicans — close to exact quote. ‘Nancy Pelosi’s daughter is a whacko, her daughter told me if things were different Nancy and I would be perfect together, there’s an age difference though.’ I dont know what this means, really. But this is what… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 13, 2024

It’s unknown whether Trump was being serious or merely trolling. But can one imagine a world where Nancy Pelosi and Trump get along, let alone date? Talk about nuts.

Nancy Pelosi has four daughters, so it’s impossible to know for sure which one he is referring to. But it is highly likely he had Christine in mind, considering she has been the only one in the news for years.

Christine Pelosi thought he was referring to her and flipped out. Her response to Sherman’s reporting was a classic case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“Speaking for all 4 Pelosi daughters — this is a LIE,” Pelosi wrote on X. “His deceitful, deranged obsession with our mother is yet another reason Donald Trump is unwell, unhinged, and unfit to step foot anywhere near her — or the White House.”

Speaking for all 4 Pelosi daughters — this is a LIE. His deceitful, deranged obsession with our mother is yet another reason Donald Trump is unwell, unhinged and unfit to step foot anywhere near her — or the White House. https://t.co/RkHP0uQbRw — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) June 13, 2024

This is the same Pelosi daughter who celebrated the violent attack on Senator Rand Paul back in 2020 by a neighbor that nearly killed him.

Christine might want to do a little bit of research instead of just spouting off on X. If she did, she would discover the only person preoccupied is her own mother.