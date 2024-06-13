President Trump Addresses Media on Capitol Hill (VIDEO)

President Trump addressed the media in Washington, DC on Thursday to deliver a message of unity in the Republican Party and showcase how he is going to work with Republicans in Congress to fix our country and Make America Great Again.

The Gateway Pundit reported on live coverage of his speech earlier after meeting with Republican lawmakers and business CEOs to pitch his plan to Make America Great Again and push for unity within the GOP caucus.

During his meetings on the Hill, Trump reportedly floated a bold proposal on Thursday to abolish income tax and implement an “all tariff policy.”

This bombshell proposal was made during his private meeting with Republican lawmakers at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C., to pitch his plan to Make America Great Again.

During his speech to the press, President Trump preached unity within the Republican party, declaring, "We want to see borders, we want to see strong military, we want to see money not wasted all over the world."

This is a stark contrast from the statements by RINO Trump-hater Paul Ryan, who recently declared that he will not support President Trump in the 2024 election, calling him "unfit for office."

As The Gateway P{undit reported, Trump-supporting Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) exploded on the former House Speaker earlier this week, calling him "a piece of garbage" and saying he should be removed from the Republican Party for refusing to support "the leader of our party, Donald Trump."

The President also commented on Russia's show of force in positioning a nuclear-capable submarine off the coast of Florida, saying, "We don't want to see Russian ships right off the coast of Florida, which is what they are right now. That's unthinkable." In regard to Joe Biden, President Trump remarked, "We're a nation that is being laughed at out all over the world. We have a leader that's being laughed at all over the world."

Watch below: