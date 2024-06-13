Premiere of “We Are Good Men” Podcast Directly From Inside the DC Gulag (Video)

J6 political prisoners Jonathan Mellis and Edward Badalian have launched a new podcast from directly inside the DC Gulag.

The premiere episode of “We Are Good Men” features J6 political prisoner Reed Christensen.

Host Jonathan Mellis is one of several January 6 defendants who witnessed Officer Lila Morris brutally beat Roseanne Boyland’s unconscious body and attempted to stop police from brutally beating demonstrators.

The government attorneys fabricated instances of Mellis assaulting cops with whom he had never interacted during his sentencing hearing.

In December, Mellis was sentenced to 51 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release.

In September, for four minutes inside the Capital, co-host Edward Badalian was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to 51 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and fines.

In their new podcast, Mellis and Badalian are letting J6 political prisoners tell their stories in their own words.

The intro to the podcast shares:

January 6th was the day four innocent patriots were killed. Hundreds more of us were rounded up and placed in solitary confinement. For many of us, this lasted a year. And we were also denied visitation with our families for two years. Most of us are still incarcerated, the sentences reaching up to 22 years. The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were falsely accused of seditious conspiracy and given the highest sentences. Joe Biden and the corrupt DOJ owe these patriots a special apology.

The first episode features Reed Christensen. In September 2023, Christensen, an Army Veteran, was found guilty on eight charges, including four felonies and four misdemeanor offenses, after attending the January 6 rally.

The 65-year-old Christensen, who was pepper sprayed by Capitol Police, was found guilty of assault for bumping into a police officer while blinded.

In April of 2021, his home was raided by over a dozen FBI agents for the crimes of walking on the grass and trying to get past the guards to wave the flag on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Christensen has written to The Gateway Pundit to share his story.

Watch below to hear directly from Christensen:

You can help Reed by visiting Save the Kid.