Popular Gay Porn Star Arrested for Sharing and Receiving Hardcore Pornography of Children and INFANTS

Popular gay porn star “Austin Wolf” has been arrested for sharing and receiving hardcore pornography of children and infants.

One of the videos featured a 10-year-old child tied up and raped.

The 43-year-old sex worker’s real name is Justin Heath Smith.

BREAKING: Austin Wolf, popular gay porn star, arrested on charges of child pornography Authorities said Smith, 43, used a Telegram account to exchange the pornography with another user, which they later found stored on a memory card at his New York City apartment. Smith, who… pic.twitter.com/AaB2tdgkKK — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) June 28, 2024

In a press release on Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said Smith had been arrested and “charged with sending and receiving hundreds of videos of child pornography via the Telegram application. Those videos depicted children as young as infants, including a video showing a 10-year-old child bound and raped.”

In addition to sending the child sex abuse material via Telegram, the porn star has also been charged with “possessing hundreds of additional videos containing child pornography in his Manhattan apartment.”

Horrific. The DOJ just arrested adult p**n actor Justin Heath Smith, also known as “Austin Wolf,” for allegedly sending and receiving p**nogr*ph*c images of children and infants. One of the videos reportedly showed a 10-year-old tied up and r*ped. Smith faces up to 30 years in… pic.twitter.com/2TkJizhhKU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 28, 2024

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement, “As alleged, Justin Heath Smith received and distributed hundreds of recordings containing child pornography, including a ghastly video showing a young child bound, beaten, and raped. Our investigation into Smith is ongoing, and we urge anyone with information about Smith’s conduct to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Together with our law enforcement partners, we will relentlessly pursue those predators who victimize children and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to the criminal complaint:

Between March 24 and March 28, 2024, SMITH, using an anonymous Telegram account, exchanged hundreds of videos containing child pornography with another individual whose phone was later seized and searched by the FBI pursuant to a search warrant. An undercover FBI agent subsequently began a conversation with SMITH’s anonymous Telegram account. In the course of those conversations, SMITH revealed details that confirmed his identity. On April 21, 2024, the FBI executed a search warrant at SMITH’s Manhattan apartment, which revealed an SD card with hundreds of videos containing child pornography.

Smith has been charged with one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and one count of possession of child pornography, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

“I want to make it clear: those who distribute child sexual abuse images prey upon the most vulnerable in our society,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Smith said in a statement. “Each image is a crime scene, leaving lasting scars on innocent victims. The FBI is relentless in our pursuit of these perpetrators. We will track them down, arrest them, and ensure they face justice for the harm they cause.”