Popular 40-Year-Old YouTube Star Dies in an “Unfortunate Accident”

An extremely popular YouTuber died suddenly under vague circumstances.

40-year-old Ben Potter, who is known as Comicstorian on the media platform, met his demise on June 8 in “an unfortunate accident” according to his wife Nathalie. She did not elaborate on what led to this “accident.”

As People Magazine notes, Potter had become famous for creating audio dramas of comic books on his YouTube account, discussing the Marvel and DC Universes. He had assembled over 3 million followers at the time of passing.

In her message to Ben’s followers on Monday afternoon announcing his death, Nathalie remembered him as a “loving and genuine” person loved by everyone around him.

Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.

Nathalie then asked his followers to give her a period of privacy to grieve. She also vowed to help preserve Ben’s legacy.

He was my world and I need time to be with friends and family. I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve. I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else’s. Right now my priority is preserving everything he’s built and I don’t have any plans beyond that. His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn’t want it to end like this. Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube. The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive.

Ben had posted nearly 4,000 YouTube videos in total and shared his last upload just one day before his passing.

Notable figures honored Ben after learning of his passing. O’Shea Jackson, Jr., the son of legendary rapper Ice Cube, was among those paying tribute.

“I am still taking my break from Twitter for personal reasons. But with the news I just got I have to come back say something,” Jackson, Jr. wrote. “Rest in Peace to Comicstorian. I’m heartbroken to hear this news.

“One of my favorite follows on YouTube, thank you so much for your work man I was a huge fan.”

“Prayers to his loved ones. Long live Ben Potter,” Jackson Jr. concluded. “Yall be good. Hold your loved ones tight. I’ll see yall soon I hope.”