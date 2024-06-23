Police Tackle Climate Change Protestors After They Disrupt Final Round of PGA’s Travelers Championship (VIDEO)

Police tackled climate change protestors after they vandalized the 18th green during the final round of the PGA’s Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
PGA fans booed as the climate protestors ran onto the green and disrupted the tour.
The protestors wore shirts that said, “No Golf on a Dead Planet”
Protest @TravelersChamp !!! On the 18th, right bef #Sceffler hit! Crazy.
Impressive that #Kim still managed to get it to a playoff. pic.twitter.com/yZXPbkxP1M
— Veronica E BrunoTravelers Championship (@VBrunoStories) June 23, 2024
Fox News reported:
Police tackled protesters on the 18th green at TPC River Highlands during the final hole of the Travelers Championship on Sunday.
Scottie Scheffler was on the 18th green looking for the victory when multiple protesters rushed onto the course in Cromwell, Connecticut.
The protesters let off gas canisters as police sprinted to apprehend them.
Golf fans rained boos on the protesters as others yelled profanities in disapproval as authorities tried to get the protesters off the green as fast as possible.
Some of the protesters wore T-shirts with the extinction symbol on the back, which is a circle representing the planet and a stylized hourglass that represents running out of time.