Police Tackle Climate Change Protestors After They Disrupt Final Round of PGA’s Travelers Championship (VIDEO)

Police tackled climate change protestors after they vandalized the 18th green during the final round of the PGA’s Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

PGA fans booed as the climate protestors ran onto the green and disrupted the tour.

The protestors wore shirts that said, “No Golf on a Dead Planet”

Protest @TravelersChamp !!! On the 18th, right bef #Sceffler hit! Crazy. Impressive that #Kim still managed to get it to a playoff. pic.twitter.com/yZXPbkxP1M — Veronica E BrunoTravelers Championship (@VBrunoStories) June 23, 2024

