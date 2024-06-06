Comedian Gets B*TCH SLAPPED by FATHER After CREEPING on His BABY! | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: Nasty Leftist Comedian Makes SICK Sexualized Joke About Conservative Activist’s Baby Son – Gets Punched, and Finds Out That ‘The World Is Not Twitter’

ARTICLE 2: BREAKING: Georgia Court of Appeals Halts All Proceedings in Trump RICO Case

ARTICLE 3: Judge Cannon Expands Hearing on Validity of Jack Smith’s Special Counsel Appointment

ARTICLE 4: AG Nessel’s Lawfare Case Against GOP Alternate Electors IMPLODES: Judge Rebukes AG’s Criticism of Her Fairly Conducted Trial–Lead AG Investigator Fumbles—Can’t Answer Critical Questions

ARTICLE 5: New Jersey Democrats Elect Dead Congressman Donald Payne Jr. in Primary  

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

