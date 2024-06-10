Participation Trophy Alert: Actor John Leguizamo Runs Full Page Ad in NY Times Urging Emmy Voters to Pick Non-White Candidates

Far-left actor John Leguizamo ran a full-page ad in Sunday’s edition of The New York Times to push Emmy voters to choose “non-White nominees.”

Leguizamo shared photos of the ad on X and wrote, “I know everyone one is exhausted about inclusion but not us who are not included. So that’s why I took this add out in the NYTimes. White peoples are only 58.9% of the population but over represented in top positions across the board. They are the decision makers in tech, banking, corporations, medicine and streamers and Hollywood! America is better when it is inclusive. It is more profitable. It is more creative! Let’s not give up. I’m still woke! Are you?”

The letter, which capitalizes every race but the one he holds in contempt, reads:

Dear Hollywood,

Please let this be the year we finally embrace change. The year we truly find Equity, and see artists of color represented across not just one category, but ALL categories. I know you’re tired of hearing words like “inclusivity” and “diversity” -treading water while you try to understand how to put actions behind these sentiments. Look no further! There are hundreds of prolific non-white artists who deserve to be considered for Awards this year, not because they are simply- Black, Brown, Indigenous or Asian but because they are truly great…exceptional artists who have achieved that greatness with a foot on their neck for far too long. Let this be the start of a new era. Let us not continue to white was our Awards shows. Instead let this year be the catalyst that inspires the Next Generation of minority and underrepresented artists…a generation who might fiannly see a reflection of themselves on that stage and think…. “If they can, maybe I can too….” Your peer, John Leguizamo

In April, Leguizamo had an epic meltdown, which concluded with him destroying a piñata after he discovered that President Trump is making gains with Hispanic voters.