PARIS POOP PROTEST: French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo to Swim in Seine River Today, Parisians Poop in River to Protest City Spending Over $1 Billion to Make River Swimable (VIDEO)

Need to poop in Paris? You can join Parisians in protesting French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo by defecating in the Seine River before they jump in the water today!

Paris residents are protesting the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and the city’s massive spending on a project to clean the Seine River to make it safe for Olympic swimmers to compete in.

After French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo vowed to take a plunge in the water that has reportedly been unsafe to swim in for a century, Parisians online and on social media formulated a plan to make the politicians “bathe in our sh*t.”

The hashtag #JeChieDansLaSeineLe23Juin, which translates to, “I sh*t in the Seine on June 23,” and a website under the same name have gone viral, with supporters of the protest using it as a rallying cry urging everybody to sh*t in the water.

The website even has a calculator which will tell you what time to poop in the river in order to deliver your package to the capital by noon.

A popular meme with the hashtag shows toilets along the bank of the river:

FLASH – Pour lutter contre l’opération #JeChieDansLaSeineLe23Juin, la ville de #Paris a décidé de placer des toilettes en bord de Seine. pic.twitter.com/vzOlGCzKu6 — Pediavenir (@Pediavenir) May 23, 2024

Today is the big day.

Per CBS:

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are just a month away, but there is still a nasty controversy brewing over one of the spots serving as a focal point for the event — the Seine River. After months of tests showing high levels of bacteria from sewage and wastewater, residents fed up with the river pollution just weeks before Olympic athletes are set to dive in are threatening to stage a mass defecation in protest. A website has appeared using the viral hashtag #JeChieDansLaSeineLe23Juin, which translates to, “I sh*t in the Seine on June 23.” A Google search for the phrase directs people to the website, represented by a “” emoji on the search engine. The site repeats the phrase, and aims a taunt squarely at French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who have both vowed to go for a swim before the Games to prove the Seine is safe. “Because after putting us in sh*t it’s up to them to bathe in our sh*t,” the website declares. It also features a calculator that lets users input how far they live from central Paris, and then calculates when they would need to defecate in the river for the waste to end up in the heart of the capital at noon on June 23. In May, the Surfrider charity conducted tests that found contaminants at levels higher than are allowed by sports federations, with one reading at Paris’ iconic Alexandre III bridge showing levels three times higher than the maximum permitted by triathlon and open-water swimming federations, the French news agency AFP said. Tests during the first eight days of June showed continued contamination.

Despite the water being currently unsafe for swimming with levels of E. coli and enterococci bacteria detected, as well as Parisians’ plans to further contaminate the water with fecal matter, International Olympic Committee executive Christophe Dubi has declared that there is “no reasons to doubt” Olympic events will be held in the river this summer.

More below via @Zozomccormack on TikTok: