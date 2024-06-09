OUTRAGEOUS: Rookie Caitlin Clark Made More 3s in WNBA This Year than Anyone on Olympic Team, Beats Most in Scoring AND Assists! – Yet Pothead Brittney Griner Makes Team After Playing in ONLY ONE GAME!

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

It’s clear that the selection of women’s basketball players for the Olympic team is not based on results or merit; it’s based on politics.

The roster of the 2024 US Women’s Olympic team is out and Caitlin Clark, who broke every record possible in college, and who has made more threes than any other woman in the WNBA this year, is not on the team. OUTRAGEOUS.

CBS Sports reported:

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is expected to be left off the Team USA women’s basketball roster for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris, David Eickholt of 247Sports confirms. USA Today’s Christine Brennan first reported shortly after midnight Saturday. Clark became the college basketball all-time leading scorer earlier this year, and she is currently putting up some impressive numbers in the WNBA. … Clark has also already put up two 30-point games — one of them being during the Fever’s 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics in which she reached a career-high seven 3-pointers. With that performance, Clark became the fastest rookie in WNBA history to record 200+ points and 50+ assists.

The list of women on the US basketball roster is reportedly as follows:

Clark has brought more people to women’s basketball than anyone in history. She owns nearly every women’s NCAA basketball record for scoring and assists.

Clark has more 3-pointers made to date this season in the WNBA than any woman selected to the Olympic team.

Brittney Griner has played in only one game this year in the WNBA. She made 11 points.

This year, Clark blew away Griner’s record for most points in a career in college. But that doesn’t matter to the Olympic committee choosing the WNBA team.

Was the committee wooed by the fact that Griner was arrested in Russia?

Griner was arrested in Russia after trying to bring an illegal substance into the country.

“As a US citizen was passing through the green channel at Sheremetyevo Airport upon arriving from New York, a working dog from the Sheremetyevo customs canine department detected the possible presence of narcotic substances in the accompanying luggage,” a statement from the customs service said.

“The customs inspection of the hand luggage being carried by the US citizen confirmed the presence of vapes with specifically smelling liquid, and an expert determined that the liquid was cannabis oil (hash oil), which is a narcotic substance.”

Griner was eventually set free via a prisoner exchange in December 2022.

WNBA star Brittney Griner was free Thursday after the Biden administration negotiated her release from a Russian penal colony in exchange for an arms dealer, according to a senior administration official. President Joe Biden signed off on the trade, which took place in the United Arab Emirates, even though it meant leaving behind Paul Whelan, a U.S. corporate security executive who remains jailed in Russia… Some on the right attacked Griner as being less deserving of release than Whelan, because she once protested during the playing of the national anthem at WNBA games to raise awareness of racial justice issues.

After that experience, Griner said that the only way she’ll play basketball overseas again is if she’s representing her country in international competition.