Oops: AOC’s Snarky Tweet Smearing Justice Samuel Alito and Marjorie Taylor Greene Blows Up in Her Face

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attempted to smear Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) and Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito earlier this week with a nasty tweet, and it blew up in her face.

As The Gateway Pundit readers know, Justice Alito and his wife have been under brutal assault from the leftist media and Democrat Party because his wife flew the American flag upside-down at their properties back in January 2021. This was around the same time as the J6 protests.

A May article in the New York Times attempted to connect Alito to so-called “election deniers” without evidence. Democrats promptly seized on the story to demand Alito recuse himself from any cases involving the protesters and vowed to investigate him as well.

Americans have used the upside-down or inverted American flag to protest the government for decades. Since President Trump’s conviction by the kangaroo court in Manhattan, the inverted flag has been a calling card for many other Americans, including critics of the 45th President.

MTG decided to post a photo of the inverted flag in an X post on Thursday in response to Trump’s conviction. When AOC noticed she had a snarky reply on hand.

“Who did you learn that from, Samuel Alito?” she wrote.

Conservatives let her have it on social media with a series of colorful and brutal replies.

As Fox News notes, AOC herself demanded an investigation into Alito over the upside-down flag during an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes last month.

“Samuel Alito has identified himself with the same people who raided the Capitol on Jan. 6, and is now going to be presiding over court cases that have deep implications over the participants of that rally,” she whined. “And while this is the threat to our democracy, Democrats have a responsibility for defending our democracy. And in the Senate, we have gavels.”

“There should be subpoenas going out,” she continued. “There should be active investigations that are happening.”

WATCH: