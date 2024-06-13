OOF! Hillary Clinton Endorses Democrat Primary Challenger to Far Left Rep. Jamaal Bowman

Far left ‘squad’ member and New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman is in serious political trouble.

His primary challenger George Latimer began leading him in polls back in April and is still leading him now.

To make matters even worse for Bowman, Hillary Clinton has just endorsed Latimer. For someone like Bowman, that has got to hurt.

Politico reports:

Hillary Clinton endorses George Latimer in challenge to unseat Jamaal Bowman Hillary Clinton helped deal another blow to vulnerable Rep. Jamaal Bowman on Wednesday, endorsing his formidable challenger just hours after Bowman yet again accused him of racism. Clinton’s is one of the highest-profile nods in the primary, which has grown increasingly vitriolic as Westchester County Executive George Latimer gains ground against the incumbent member of The Squad. Among Bowman’s big-name supporters are Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren… “With Trump on the ballot, we need strong, principled Democrats in Congress more than ever,” the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee for president posted on X. “In Congress, @LatimerforNY will protect abortion rights, stand up to the NRA, and fight for President Biden’s agenda — just like he’s always done.” Clinton’s reference to supporting Biden’s vision for the country tracks with the Latimer coalition’s messaging. His coalition has been highlighting Bowman’s vote against the bipartisan infrastructure plan that Biden had championed. Bowman has noted that his vote wasn’t critical to the passage of the law and he wanted to advocate for social spending.

Is the squad going to turn on Hillary Clinton now?

Hillary Clinton joins the push to oust Rep. Jamaal Bowman D-NY in his primary on June 25, as she endorses Westchester County Executive George Latimer https://t.co/bKoUu19g6S — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 12, 2024

The guy who pulled a fire alarm to stop a vote in The House (there's video) is NOT endorsed by Hillary. #Bowman https://t.co/SuEEdVrvlt — Mo Ray (@mo2dmax) June 12, 2024

You never know. Not having Hillary’s endorsement might work in Bowman’s favor.