“One of My Favorite Stories” – CNN Host Kasie Hunt Who Will Not Allow Criticism of CNN Hosts Joked About the Violent Assault on Senator Rand Paul that Almost Killed Him (VIDEO)

Earlier today, CNN’s Kasie Hunt cut off President Trump’s campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt after she brought up Jake Tapper’s years of comparing Trump to Hitler.

President Trump and Joe Biden will face off in the first presidential debate on Thursday evening at 9 pm ET. The debate will be hosted by CNN in Atlanta.

Trump haters Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are moderating this week’s presidential debate on CNN.

Of course, the debate rules are designed to protect Joe Biden.

The bar is set so low for feeble Biden that all he has to do is show up and not keel over and he will be applauded.

The debate moderators have a history of attacking Trump and comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

“First of all, it takes someone five minutes to Google Jake Tapper and Donald Trump to see that Jake Tapper has consistently compared Trump to Adolf Hitler,” Karoline Leavitt said as Kasie Hunt interrupted her.

“Ma’am! We’re gonna to stop this interview if you continue to attack my colleagues!” Kasie Hunt said as she cut the interview.

The Video was posted earlier by Christina Laila.

If you thought Kasie cut off Caroline Leavitt because she values decency and respectful dialogue you would be incorrect.

Back in November 2017, Senator Rand Paul was viciously assaulted in a surprise attack by a Trump-hating neighbor who almost killed him.

Senator Paul suffered five broken ribs and a bruised lung when his neighbor assaulted him from behind.

Rand Paul had part of his lung removed in 2019 due to damage from the politically motivated assault.

Kasie Hunt worked at MSNBC at the time. She joked with her far-left audience at the time of the brutal assault that the Rand Paul attack was "one of my favorite stories."

WTH?

Here is host Kasie Hunt joking about the vicious assault on Rand Paul with the CNN audience.