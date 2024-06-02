Officials Identify Minneapolis Mass Shooting Suspect

A convicted felon who was banned from possessing firearms shot and killed a Minneapolis police officer this week.

Saturday afternoon, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed, 35.

NEW: Crime Watch has received information from several independent sources indicating Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed, 35, as the suspect in Thursday’s south Minneapolis mass shooting and police ambush that left Officer Jamal Mitchell dead.

Records indicate that Mohamed had a violent crime…

Mohamed died from multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night outside an apartment complex on Blaisdell Avenue South. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has not identified Mohamed as the shooter. However, police have previously said the suspect died at the scene shortly after ambushing and killing Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell in the street.

Mohamed was convicted of felony burglary in 2008. Court records show he had an active warrant for his arrest. Mohamed was convicted on federal charges in 2016 of being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to court records. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday night on the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue South.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex and two additional people were injured. As a result of multiple gunshot wounds, Mitchell, 32, passed away.

An additional person was wounded after being shot outside the apartment complex.

As police were responding to the shooting, Mitchell was ambushed while trying to help a potential victim. “What I can tell you is that Officer Mitchell was attempting to assist the individual that shot him,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said at a press conference Thursday night.

As a result of the shooting, both an officer and a firefighter were injured. They have since been discharged from the hospital.