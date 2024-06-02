Officials Identify Minneapolis Mass Shooting Suspect

by
Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed /Sherburne County Sheriff

A convicted felon who was banned from possessing firearms shot and killed a Minneapolis police officer this week.

Saturday afternoon, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed, 35.

Yahoo News reports,

Mohamed died from multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night outside an apartment complex on Blaisdell Avenue South.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has not identified Mohamed as the shooter.

However, police have previously said the suspect died at the scene shortly after ambushing and killing Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell in the street.

Jamal Mitchell was shot by a wounded man he was rushing to save, according to news reports.
Jamal Mitchell was shot by a wounded man he was rushing to save, according to news reports. (@MinneapolisPD / X screenshot)

 

Mohamed was convicted of felony burglary in 2008. Court records show he had an active warrant for his arrest.

Mohamed was convicted on federal charges in 2016 of being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to court records.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday night on the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue South.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex and two additional people were injured.  As a result of multiple gunshot wounds, Mitchell, 32, passed away.

An additional person was wounded after being shot outside the apartment complex.

As police were responding to the shooting, Mitchell was ambushed while trying to help a potential victim.

“What I can tell you is that Officer Mitchell was attempting to assist the individual that shot him,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said at a press conference Thursday night.

As a result of the shooting, both an officer and a firefighter were injured. They have since been discharged from the hospital.

Photo of author
Sharika Soal
Sharika Soal is a former entertainment publicist and content creator most well known for her commentary on black culture. She has worked as a publicist for Interscope records, MTV and VH1. She later founded her own PR company called LadySoal PR.

You can email Sharika Soal here, and read more of Sharika Soal's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.