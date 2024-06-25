Obama’s Sister Gets Tear Gassed During Protests in Kenya (VIDEO)

Former President Barack Obama’s sister was tear-gassed during a protest in Nairobi, Kenya.

Activist and half-sister of Obama, Auma Obama, was tear-gassed while conducting an interview with a CNN reporter.

In the interview, Auma Obama shared, “I’m here because I want to look at what’s happening. Young Kenyans are demonstrating for their rights. They are demonstrating with flags and banners.”

Obama continued, “I can’t even see anymore; we’re being teargassed.”

WATCH:

President Obama’s sister Auma tear-gassed during show today while at demo in Nairobi w/ @LarryMadowo pic.twitter.com/adbLJhH0Uv — Max Foster (@MaxFosterCNN) June 25, 2024

.@LarryMadowo is live on scene as protests over a controversial financial bill escalate in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi. He’s been speaking to protesters on the ground, including Auma Obama – Barack Obama’s sister: pic.twitter.com/12TOW2iR7e — CNN International PR (@cnnipr) June 25, 2024

Per The Hill:

Former President Obama’s sister said she was tear gassed during a protest in Nairobi, where she was demonstrating against controversial finance legislation. Auma Obama, a Kenyan activist and half-sister of the former president, was tear gassed before speaking to CNN during a protest in the country on Monday. Widespread protests have gripped Kenya ovder legislation that would impose more taxes on its citizens, according to The Associated Press (AP). “I can’t even see anymore, we’re being tear gassed,” Obama told CNN as she rubbed her face with a towel.

She said she could not believe that protesters were being tear gassed, adding that “young people are just trying to demonstrate for their rights.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, protestors set Kenya’s Parliament on fire after they were furious over a piece of legislation that was passed in Parliament that will cause a $2.7 billion tax hike on Kenyans.

READ: