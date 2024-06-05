NYC Police Department Set to Revoke Former President Trump’s Gun License — Violation of State and Federal Laws Looms if Third Gun Remains in Florida: Report

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is reportedly preparing to revoke former President Donald Trump’s license to carry a gun, a senior police told far-left CNN.

Trump’s New York concealed carry license was quietly suspended on April 1, 2023, following his indictment on sham charges in New York. Two of the three pistols he was licensed to carry were turned over to the NYPD on March 31, 2023. The third gun listed on Trump’s license was “lawfully moved to Florida,” according to the same source.

After Trump was convicted of 34 felonies on May 30, 2024, in made-up crimes, he could potentially be in violation of multiple state and federal laws if he still possesses that third gun in Florida.

Under federal law, specifically the Gun Control Act of 1968, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to own or possess a firearm or ammunition.

The NYPD’s Legal Bureau is set to complete an investigation “that will likely lead to revocation of his license,” the senior police official said. However, Trump retains the right to seek a hearing challenging the revocation, per CNN.

The leftist news outlet added: