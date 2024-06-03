North Korea’s ‘Rocket Man’ Kim Jon Un Halts the ‘Excrement Balloon War’ Against South Korea

Against the backdrop of continuing escalations from either side, ranging from a variety of psyops, spy satellites, multiple missile tests, and military drills, it seems that North and South Korea have reached a détente at least when it comes to one of the most bizarre elements of the conflict: the excrement balloons.

North Korea has reportedly agreed to stop flying hundreds of balloons carrying trash and manure to South Korea, saying that the southerners now ‘have enough experience of how much unpleasant they feel’.

Associated Press reported:

“The balloon campaign came as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged his military scientists to overcome a failed satellite launch and continue developing space-based reconnaissance capabilities. He described those efforts as crucial for countering U.S. and South Korean military activities, state media said Wednesday.

The wire reported observers’ claims that South Korea was likely going to restart front-line loudspeaker broadcasts into North Korea, criticizing the country for violating human rights while also broadcasting world news and K-pop songs.”

Kim Kang Il, a North Korean vice defense minister, said that the balloon activities were a countermeasure and retaliation against the South’s psyop balloons that undertake leafleting campaigns.

“‘We made the ROK (Republic of Korea) clans get enough experience of how much unpleasant they feel and how much effort is needed to remove the scattered wastepaper’, Kim said in a statement carried by state media.

He also said if South Korean activists send more anti-Pyongyang leaflets via balloons into North Korea again, they will resume flying balloons to dump rubbish hundreds of times the amount of South Korean leaflets found in the North.”

Tied to the trash balloons, the SK Joint Chiefs of Staff said, was manure, cigarette butts, scraps of cloth, waste paper and vinyl.

No dangerous substances were said to be included at this time – but the possibility is there.

The South claims that ‘only’ 1,000 balloons were launched, but North Korea says as many as 3,500 balloons were launched carrying a total of 15 tons of waste.

“Animosity between the Koreas is at its worst level in years as the pace of both Kim’s weapons demonstrations and South Korea’s combined military exercises with the U.S. and Japan have intensified since 2022.”

The failed NK recent satellite launch was a setback to the plans of launch three more military spy satellites in 2024.

Pyongyang says it has the right to launch satellites and test missiles in the face of U.S.-led military threats.

Sputnik reported:

This trash balloon attacks come after South Korean pro-democracy group Fighters for a Free North Korea have maintained a considerable balloon-based campaign of psychological warfare.

“The group is reportedly linked to the US State Department’s National Endowment for Democracy and the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor.

Just last month, the organization boasted that it sent 20 large balloons with 300,000 leaflets and 2,000 USB storage drives north.

The balloons’ contents have traditionally ranged from flash drives with South Korean and Hollywood movies and K-pop music on them to brochures, transistor radios, candy bars, mini bibles and dollar bills. But North Korea has also expressed concerns that the balloons may carry other things – like viruses.”

North Korea’s trash balloon warfare campaign signals that Pyongyang will not accept these tactics anymore.

Read more: